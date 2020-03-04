Dairy Alternatives Market Global Forecasts upto 2016-2024 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the diary alternatives market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons).

The study provides a detailed view of the diary alternatives market by segmenting it based on product type, formulation, application and distribution. On the basis of product type, the diary alternatives market has been further segmented into soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, coconut milk and other type of products. The diary alternatives market has been segregated on the basis of formulation into plain formulation and flavored formulation. Plain formulation is sub segmented into plain sweetened formulation and plain unsweetened formulation. Flavored formulation is sub-segmented into flavored sweetened formulation and flavored unsweetened formulation. On the basis of application, the diary alternatives market is segregated into food and beverages. On the basis of distribution, the diary alternatives market is segmented into large retail, small retail, specialty stores and online distribution channel.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

Market estimates for this study have been based revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly utilized quality of diary alternatives in each application and function has been considered. Demand for diary alternatives has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for diary alternatives in each application for its respective functions. The global diary alternatives market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Average selling price of diary alternatives products in the major countries has been taken into consideration to estimate regional and global revenue. Forecasts have been based on the expected demand from diary alternatives applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of diary alternatives market, split into regions. We have initially determined the volume and price in every region for the diary alternatives market. Revenue has been determined with the help of volume and price derived from every region.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Based on product type, formulation, application and distribution, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for diary alternatives. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates.Companies were considered for the market share analysis based on their product portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of diary alternatives of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s product portfolio and regional presence along with the demand for products in its portfolio.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Blue Diamond Growers, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Daiya Foods Inc., SunOpta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc., Eden Foods, Inc., Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company among others.