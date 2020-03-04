Dental Practice Management Software Market To 2025 Growing Steady At 11.0% CAGR And Projected To Reach US$ 4.3 Billion

Dental Practice Management Software Market Market: Snapshot

Dental practice management software is both administrative as well as clinical tool designed to help the dental practices and dental professionals to efficiently & effectively streamline their work flow. The dental practice management software are featured with the several administrative tools such as appointment scheduling, patient communication features, e-billing and e-insurance claiming facilities, cashless payment facilities and many others. The clinical characteristic features of dental practice management software includes the treatment planning, dental imaging integration, clinical charting such as periodontal charting, e-prescription, training modules, and clinical notes facilities. These features are found be very helpful for both front & back office staff as well dentists to improve overall work efficiency of dental practice.

The dental offices are required to handle the large volume of the patient information both administrative as well as clinical information. The dental practice management software are thus aids dental professionals to improve the access to large volume of the information and increase overall work efficiency of dental practices. The dental practice management software are basically available in two distinct deployment modes: on premise and cloud based. Increasing need for the chair time optimization in the developed countries, and rapidly growing geriatric population requiring dental care are some of the driving factor for the expansion of global dental practice management software.

Advances in the healthcare industry and life sciences fields, improved public health measures, and decrease in the life threatening infectious disease in developed countries has led to remarkable increase in the life expectancy of geriatric population worldwide. Continuously rising geriatric population requiring dental healthcare services has generated the need for the effective and efficient practice management representing the potential business development opportunity for the key players operating in the market. The value added features offered in the dental practice management software is urging the dentists worldwide for the adoption dental practice management software. The key players offering the dental practice management software are coming up with the value added features such as patient communication and online appointment scheduling features, accounting feature, and imaging modules that eliminates the need for the separate software for each tasks, thereby reducing the overall operating cost and thus, improves the overall effectiveness and efficiency of dental practices.

A key trend of acquisition and collaboration of related companies to increase geographic presence has been observed in past few years. Companies operating in the DPMS industry are aiming to increase their geographic presence by means of strategic acquisition and collaboration with leading players in respective domains and geography. For instance in January 2017, Henry Schein Inc. Acquired the Dental Cremer S.A., one of the largest distributor of dental equipment’s in Brazil serving more than 90,000 dentists across Brazil. Also in February 2014, Company acquired 4 dental distributors from Arseus NV located in France, Netherlands, and Belgium. Also increasing digitization in dental practices is projected to fuel the growth of dental practice management software during the forecast period.

The global dental practice management software is broadly segmented into four segments based on deployment mode, by application, by end-user, and by geography. In terms of deployment mode, the global dental practice management software is segmented into on-premise dental practice management software and cloud based. The market for cloud based DPMS is projected to grow at exponential growth rate during the forecast period and the segment is projected to gain its market share by the end of 2025. In terms of application, the patient management and billing segment dominated the global market and is estimated to lose its market share by the end of 2025. The end-user segment has been categorized as dental clinics and hospitals.

Geographically, the global dental practice management has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe held the prominent share of global dental practice management software in 2016. The Market in the North America is primarily driven the rapidly increasing geriatric population, high adoption of digital platforms in dental healthcare management and increasing group dental practices in the United States. The market in Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at exponential growth rate during the forecast period and is projected to gain its market share by the end of 2025.

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global dental practice management software market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players operating in the dental practice management software market include Patterson Companies Inc., Curve Dental Inc., DentMax LLC, Ace Dental, Henry Schein Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, Open Dental Software, Planet DDS, Inc. Web.com Group, Inc. and MOGO, Inc.

