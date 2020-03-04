Dimethyl Ether Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, Consumption, Revenue to 2025

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Overview

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market is expected to witness a robust growth attributed to increasing demand for electric power generation and various domestic applications such as cooking and heating. With the increasing number of the smart and electric vehicle in the transportation industry, demand for dimethyl ether will continue to increase. Surge in demand for benign aerosol propellant in the personal care industry is further expected to impact growth of the global dimethyl ether market positively. Moreover, increasing demand for various chemical conversions of the natural gases is further expected to boost demand for the dimethyl ether in the global market.

The report provides in-depth insights on the some important aspects of the global dimethyl ether market and provides information on the growth patterns, factors fuelling growth of the global market, competitive landscape and important segments.

Dimethyl Ether Used by Oil Sector for Enhanced Recovery of Oil

Dimethyl ether is used for the delivering of energy to remote areas since it is economical and requires no large capital investment. The growing shortage of oil and other fuels across the globe is leading to a high demand for dimethyl ether for the production of economical fuel. Dimethyl ether is therefore used extensively within the oil and gas sector for enhancing the recovery of oil as well as for drilling and fracturing fluids. In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the most lucrative regional market for dimethyl ether.

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global dimethyl ether market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global dimethyl ether market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for the liquid petroleum gases (LPG), gasoline and diesel. Dimethyl ether is mainly produced by various sources such as natural gases, waste from paper and pulp mills, forest products, coal, dedicated fuel crops and municipal waste like switchgrass and the agricultural by-products. Growing demand to convert the chemicals into natural gases is further expected to rev up demand for the dimethyl ether in the global market.

With the growing adoption of the smart and electronic automotive globally, demand for the fuel and power in the vehicles continue to increase. Increasing sales of the automotive has led to an upsurge in demand for automotive fuel globally. Bound to these factors, demand for dimethyl ether is expected to increase in the automotive industry. Besides transportation industry, demand for the dimethyl ether will continue to increase in the personal care industry attributed to surge in demand for the benign aerosol propellant for enhanced quality of personal care products globally. Dimethyl ether has continued to witness significant demand in the residential industry for generation of the electric power. Moreover, surge in demand for domestic applications such as cooking and heating is further expected to boost growth of the dimethyl ether market.

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Segmentation

The global dimethyl ether (DME) Market is segmented as raw materials, end use and region. On the basis of raw materials, the global market is segmented as Coal based DME, Methanol based DME, Natural Gas based DME and Bio based DME. Based on the end user, the global market is segmented as Aerosol Propellant, Domestic-Sector Fuel, Transportation Fuel, Power Plant Fuel, Chemical Feedstock, Refrigerant and Others. By region, the global market is expected to be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global dimethyl ether (DME) market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, China Energy Limited, Ferrostaal GmbH, TOTAL S.A., Toyo Engineering Corporation, Praxair, Inc., Grillo-Werke AG, Oberon Fuels and Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd.

