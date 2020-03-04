Drone Surveillance Market Consistent Demand for Pipeline Monitoring and Inspection in 2026

Drones are unmanned aircraft that are formally known as unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). They can also be called flying robots. Drones can be flown autonomously or can be remotely controlled. Drone surveillance services refer to the different types of work that drones can carry out for companies in the energy industry. Drone surveillance services are usually performed by drone surveillance service providers, which is a different set of companies from those in the energy industry. The type of work primarily refers to monitoring and surveillance of assets in the energy industry such as pipelines, power plants, wind turbines, platforms, and solar panels.

This report analyzes and forecasts the drone surveillance market for the energy industry at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global drone surveillance market for the energy industry. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for the drone surveillance market for the energy industry during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the drone surveillance market for the energy industry at the global and regional level.The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global drone surveillance market for the energy industry. Porter’s Five Forces model for the drone surveillance market for the energy industry has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein types and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global drone surveillance market for the energy industry by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region. In terms of type, the drone surveillance market for the energy industry has been classified into multirotor, fixed wing, and hybrid. Based on application, the market has been divided into pipeline monitoring & inspection, offshore platform inspection, power plant inspection, inspection of power distribution lines, wind turbine inspection, solar panel inspection, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for drone surveillance for the energy industry in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of drone surveillance for energy industry for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application of drone surveillance for the energy industry. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.