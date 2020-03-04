Endodontic Devices Market Competitive Analysis 2018 to 2026

Global Endodontic Devices Market: Overview

Dental health is as important as taking care every other part of the body. In the recent years, many people have realized the importance of dental hygiene. One of the primary treatment cited by dentists is root canal treatment. This has given way for growth in the global endodontic devices market. In the last few years, the global endodontic devices market has experienced significant demand and is projected to grow in prominence over the years.

The global endodontic devices market is segmented based on type and end-users. Based on type, it is classified as instruments and consumables, and based on end-user is it classified as hospitals, clinics, dental academic & research institutes.

Global Endodontic Devices Market: Key Trends

The global endodontic devices market enjoy several growth supporting factors. One of the primary factors is the rising awareness among people about dental care. Unlike a decade or two ago, most people are quite aware about the need to maintain a healthy mouth and teeth. Hence, several people ensure timely visit to the dentists. This factor has stimulated growth in the global endodontic devices market.

When it comes to dental problems, one of the most commonly cited issue is dental caries. And, doctors often recommend root canal treatment for patients with tooth decay. The rising number of tooth decay cases is predicted to stimulate growth in the global endodontic devices market.

At the same time, another noticeable trend is the rising geriatric population across the globe. One of the most common problems faced by senior citizens is tooth decay or tooth fall. Hence, doctors recommend dentals implants or root canal treatment as the solution. Hence, this will drive demand in the global endodontic devices market.

While there are several factors that promote growth in the global endodontic devices market, there are some challenges too. High cost of products is major deterrent for consumers as it may prevent people from taking up the treatment. However, the rising per capita income of people and growing cases of dental caries will continue to inflate demand in the global endodontic devices market.

Global Endodontic Devices Market: Geographical Distribution

Based on geography, the global endodontic devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, North America is predicted to hold the highest share in the global endodontic devices market. The rising level of awareness among people and the well-developed healthcare in the region is promoting growth here. Further, countries in Europe are also catching pace as more people are coming forward to undergo dental treatment.

Players in the global endodontic devices market are keener about emerging Asia Pacific region. The rising per capita income of people in developing nations like India and China are primary factors of growth in this region.

Global Endodontic Devices Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global endodontic devices market is huge and has several players. Competition is defined by the hunger among companies to take over the leading position in the global endodontic devices market. At present, companies are also focusing on organic strategies like taking over smaller and regional players. Some of the key players in the global endodontic devices market are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, FKG Dentaire, Ultradent Products, Ivoclar Vivadent, Septodont, COLTENE, Micro-Mega, Brasseler Holdings, LLC and DiaDent Group International.

