Ethyl Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market : Applications and Global Markets Analysis 2018 – 2028

Cellulose is an organic polymer found in green plants and algae. Ethyl group is attached to hydroxyethyl by an ether linkage to develop ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose (EHEC). Ethyl hydroxyethyl is used as food additive, stabilizer, emulsifier, thickener, as a binding agent, film former and as viscosity controlling agent. The market for ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose has applications into the food industry and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand for building and construction are expected to drive the growth of the market. There is rapid urbanization and development in infrastructure and building in developing countries which is expected to increase the market as there is an increase in demand for cement, paints and coatings. In the chemical industry, ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is used in manufacturing of various daily use products such as toothpaste, soap, lotion and cosmetics, and ointment. The application of ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose in these common daily use products is expected to keep the market positive over the forecast period.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is utilized in various industries such as hair care products, skin care products, cleaning solutions, soaps, and other general household products which are commonly used by the general public, hence market is expected to grow significantly. The demand for ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is high in paint industry as it acts as thickening agent, water- retaining agent, a binding agent, enhance washing resistance and improve the cost-effectiveness of the formulation. Into paper coating, the ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is used as an emulsion, foam stabilizer and film forming agent. Pharmaceuticals are using ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose as a protective colloid other than the use of it as binding and stabilizing agent. Ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is fragrance and flavorless ingredient making its easy use in the food and beverage industry. With changing lifestyle there is the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products, it is anticipated that market for ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is expected to grow in cosmetics industry.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The existing manufacturers are opting for sustainable development by green production, recycling or other method to reduce the emission of air pollutants which is a major concern during the production of ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose. The manufacturers are expected to expedient the product to consumer directly as it is useful for preparation of homemade paints and coatings. In addition it is also expected to increase demand in foodservice industry for its usage in preparation of various food items. The pharmaceutical manufacturers are expected to increase the use of ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose as it is an ideal ingredient for production of hydrophobic drug and capsules as they are easily absorbed by intestinal walls. For the participants in chemical industry, ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose is an easily available and cost effective alternative to thickener as it has application in production of various household products, cosmetics, adhesives and sealants. There is expansion in urbanization which prompts greater advancement of building and infrastructure. Due to which the market for cement industry, paint industry is growing which is expected to increase the growth of ethyl hydroxyethyl cellulose market.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.