Fiber-reinforced Composites Market 2019 : Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market
The Fiber-reinforced Composites market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Fiber-reinforced Composites market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Fiber-reinforced Composites industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Fiber-reinforced Composites Market – Overview
This report analyzes and forecasts the market for fiber-reinforced composites at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fiber-reinforced composites market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for fiber-reinforced composites during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the global fiber-reinforced composites market.
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the fiber-reinforced composites market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global fiber-reinforced composites market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for fiber-reinforced composites in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual type and end-use industry segments in all regions. Key players operating in the fiber-reinforced composites market are BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hexcel Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., TPI Composites, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, RTP Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., COTESA GmbH, HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., and The Quadrant Group of Companies. Major players are adopting strategies such as increase in production capacities, geographical expansion, and upgrades in the existing solutions and offerings.
Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Product
- Short Fiber-reinforced Composites
- Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites
Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type
- Glass
- Carbon
- Aramid
- Others
Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Aerospace
- Electrical & Electronics
- Marine
- Sports & Leisure
- Others
Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market, by Region
- North America ( U.S., Canada, Rest of North America )
- Europe ( U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe )
- Asia Pacific ( China, India, ASEAN, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific )
- Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA )
- Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America )
Key Takeaways
- The report provides extensive analysis of the fiber-reinforced composites market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and analyze market developments
- The report offers a list of key developments in the fiber-reinforced composites market
- The report mentions a list of key factors for building the roadmap of upcoming opportunities for growth of the fiber-reinforced composites market at the global, regional, and country levels
- The report offers comprehensive analysis regarding investments and price trends that are likely to impact the outlook for the global fiber-reinforced composites market between 2018 and 2026
- The report provides insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
- The Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. Moreover, strengths and weaknesses of the fiber-reinforced composite market have also been analyzed.
