Flow Wrap Machines Market: High Set up Costs Remain a Key Challenge Ahead of Investors

Flow wrapping is essentially a horizontal process in which the products of any shape or size can be wrapped in plastic films or foils consisting of clear or printed polypropylene films. The end-packaging is considered to be safe, secure, and flexible, with minimal product shifts in the package. Superior to overwrapping in many ways, flow-wrapping is extensively used for packaging trillions of products such as food items, cosmetics, electronic components, and machinery. Two primary types of machines are used: vertical and horizontal flow wrapping machines. With the help of these machines, the packaging companies are able to endow a variety of alignments to products, such as cylindrical alignments, cubical alignments, conical alignments, and rectangular alignments.

Horizontal wrapping machines are suitable for packaging identical individual products at high speed. They are extensively used for confectionary, bakery items, household items, and refrigerated products. Depending on machines model and the end-packaging intended, the packing speed of these machines range between 20 and 800 pieces per minute. In addition, they are helpful in wrapping irregular shaped products items. Flow wrapping process significantly improves the shelf-life of the packed products and can also be customized. Several vendors are offering flow wrap machines with a robust construction and able to deliver high-performance with optimal power usage. The growing popularity of flow wrapping for various pharmaceutical products bodes well for the flow wrap machines market. Furthermore, the advent of programmable and automatic flow wrap machines is a key development expected to open lucrative growth avenues for market players.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: Overview

Flow wrapping is also referred to as crimp-seal wrapping, pillow pouch wrapping, fin seal wrapping and horizontal wrapping. In flow wrapping, a product having any shape and size can be wrapped effectively and in a printed or a clear PP (poly propylene) film. The end point is a flexible and a resilient package which has crimped seals and a non-lap kind of seal at the bottom. The film is tightly wrapped around the product in order to avoid chances of spill as well as reducing the shifting of the product within the packaging. Flow wrap machines are used for the purpose of clean and efficient film wrapping of products.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: Applications

Flow wrap machines are known for their rapid yet a firm packaging style. They are used in many industry verticals, to name a few of them, flow wrap machines are used in detergent and soap industry, healthcare industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, food and beverage sector, and the list goes on. The flexible packaging that these flow wrap machines provide make them indispensable option for packaging products such as medicines, food items, cosmetic products, industrial and electronic components, various types of liquids, etc.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: Factors impacting the dynamics

Many factors contribute to the growth of the flow wrap machines, thereby influencing their adoption in various industries. They offer cost efficient packaging solutions with effective package finish which avoids spill and internal shifting of products. Moreover, shape and size of the product or the commodity poses no threat to the packaging thus making them a flexible packaging solution. Various sizes and shapes can be obtained as per requirement of the end use. Their adoption in various fields fuel their growth throughout the forecasted period. A good annual growth is expected to be witnessed owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and new pharmaceutical products which use this flexible packaging solution.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: Regional Overview

The flow wrap machines market consists of regional analysis covering important regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (Middle Eastern countries and Africa). North America shows higher food and beverage production owing to higher growth of these companies in the various North American regions and hence flow wrap machines are experiencing good growth potential and expected to experience much more growth in this region.

Flow Wrap Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Many companies are involved in the flow wrap machines manufacturing. To name a few key players involved in the flow wrap machines market, companies such as Omron Corporation, Excel Pack Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, ULMA Packaging, Pfm Packaging Machinery Ltd., PAC Strapping Products Inc., and Redpack Packaging Machinery.