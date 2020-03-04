Form Fill Seal Equipment Market: Competition Developments and Trends in 2019

The global form-fill-seal machines market is estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 10,031 million in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Form-fill-seal machines for thermoformed rigid packaging products, also known as thermoform-fill-seal machines are used for the packaging of food and other consumer products across the globe. Cups and trays for packaging of food products are majorly produced with thermoform-fill-seal machines. Due to the relatively high price of thermoform-fill-seal machines as compared to form-fill-seal machines for flow wraps, small food processing firms are reluctant towards using thermoform-fill-seal machines. On the contrary, because they offer better aesthetics and high protection for semi-solid food items, thermoformed plastic cups have high adoption among large food and beverage companies.

Packaging formats suitable with thermoform-fill-seal machines include, not only cups and trays, but also blisters. The adoption of blister packaging solutions is not limited to the pharmaceutical industry, but also by various consumer goods and packaged food companies. The rising preference among consumers for unit dose packaging solutions has driven the adoption of blister packaging solutions for multiple consumer goods.

Bottles (including vials) and ampoules produced on blow-fill-seal machines are highly preferred in the pharmaceutical industry. The adoption of form-fill-seal machines for beverage packaging is rapidly growing. The average selling price of form-fill-seal machines for production of bottles and ampoules is very high as majority of these machines are produced considering the strict pharmaceutical industry regulations and standards. Thus, large number of beverage and pharmaceutical companies prefer premade bottles and vials for packaging over adoption of form-fill-seal machines.

Some of the key developments that took place in the global form-fill-seal machines market in recent years are

Industry 4.0, that is wireless connectivity established among machinery in a facility, is one of the most prominent trends rapidly gaining traction in the global form-fill-seal machines market.

Cost cutting in automated form-fill-seal machines to target small and medium manufacturing firms.

Form-fill-seal machine manufacturers developing machinery specifically for the packaging of pharmaceutical products owing to the rapid growth projected to be experienced by the pharmaceutical industry across the globe, specifically in emerging economies.

Some of the key form-fill-seal machines market players functioning in the global market are Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Hunan Chinasun Pharmaceutical Machinery CO. Ltd., Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Serac Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, SIPA S.p.A, Sidel S.A, Velteko S.R.O., and Arpac LLC.