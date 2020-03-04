Functional Flours Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2027

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Functional Flours Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Flours are an essential ingredient in pastries, bread, pasta and many more which can be milled through various grains. The protein present in flour creates texture and volume to the batter or dough. Flour is also used to thicken stews, soups, sauces and gravies. Functional properties of flour include swelling capacity, foam stability, least gelation concentration, and gelatinization. Functional flours provide a natural, luxurious appearance, smooth texture, and reliable flavor to foods from the formation of gluten that provides strength and elasticity. Functional flours also help in maintain consistency in the procedure and improve processing time. There are two ways to develop functional flours. One is by selecting a particular component from food sources and other is by refining and processing of flours. Companies are focusing on developing functional flours that have wholesome appeal to the consumer and can align with emerging market trend includes protein and fiber rich, gluten free products. Functional flours are prepared from the process of hydrothermic treatment procedure. The functional flours market is growing at single digit growth over the forecast period.

Functional Flours Market:Drivers and Restraints

Functional flours market are witnessing maximum growth owing to its stability and formability properties along with rising demand from bakery, soups and sauces industries. Moreover, development in functional specialty flours, new product development such as ethnic mixes, increasing customer preference for healthy and nutritional foods and initiatives by the government to encourage functional flours industry are some other factors expected to flourish the functional flours market. However, seasonal variations that affect supply of raw material, labeling rules by regulatory bodies and fluctuation in foreign currency which can affect the global trade of functional flours may hamper the growth of functional flours market in near future.

Functional Flours Market:Segmentation

The functional flours market has been classified on the basis of type, application, and source.

Based on type, the functional flours market is segmented into the following:

Pre- cooked Flour

Fortified Flour

Specialty Flour

Based on application, the functional flours market is segmented into the following:

Bakery

R.T.E Products

Soups& Sauces

Based on the source, the functional flours market is segmented into the following:

Legumes

Cereals

Functional Flours Market:Overview

Based on application, R.T.E products are the most attractive segment among others owing to use of gluten free and wheat belly ingredients which includes snacks, pasta, ready to eat products and cereals. Increasing demand of on the go food by working people to save time. Based on the source, legumes is the growing segment in near future owing to its functional properties such as water holding capacity and gelling ability and provide exceptional nutritional and functional benefits. The functionality of flours can be enhanced by post hydrothermal treatment which includes extrusion or rolling drying. The flours that are obtained with these technologies are categorized by their functional properties which are applicable to specific applications.

Functional Flours Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, functional flours market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the functional flours marketfollowed by Europe, Japan owing to technological advancement, high consumption of processed foods, high investment by key players and manufacturing facilities in these regions. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of wide acceptance of processed foodowing to the high availability of raw materials, increasing awareness of possible benefits of functional flours, large population base, rise in per capita income and increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food.

Functional Flours Market:Key Players

Key players of the functional flours marketare Bunge Limited, SunOpta, In.c, General Mills Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Unicorn Grain Specialties B.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG and Parrish, The Caremoli Group, and Heimbecker, Limited.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology, material, and applications.

