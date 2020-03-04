Ginkgo Biloba Extract Market Overview and Market Growth 2017-2027 in Worldwide Forecast Period

Ginkgo biloba which belongs to the family of Ginkgoaceaeis commonly known as gingko. It is the only living species in the division Ginkgophyta.Ginkgo is commonly found in the native parts of Asia which includes China, Korea and Japan. It’s also been grown in the United States as well as in Europe. For years it’s been used as a source of food and as a traditional medicine. The extract of Ginkgo biloba extract is marketed as a dietary supplement. Ginkgo Biloba extract is often given to the person suffering from memory disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. Gingko Biloba extract is also very beneficial to tackle the thinking disorders like depression and Lyme disease. The extract of Ginkgo biloba leaf is known as EGb 761 in the medical terms. Ginkgo biloba extract contains about 5 to 7 % terpene lactones and 22 to 27 % of flavonoid glycosides. Research has shown that EGb 761 (Ginkgo biloba extract) is capable to inhibit the proliferation of the human cancer cells.

Market Segmentation:

Ginkgo biloba extractis segment on the basis of application, type and region. On the basis of application market is segmented into food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Among all these segment application in food is expected to grow enormously in the coming future, ongoing research in ginkgo biloba extract will also boost the growth of pharmaceutical segment. The demand for ginkgo biloba extract is more due to the benefit it offers as well as ease of availability of its product in the market. On the basis of type the market is segmented intotablet, capsule and liquid extract.Ginkgo biloba extract come in various forms but the most popular form is the capsule form. Ginkgo biloba has special properties which provide various health benefits such as anti-cancer properties, antioxidant properties and has the ability to control high blood pressure.On the basis of region Ginkgo biloba extractmarket is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Ginkgo biloba extractis divided into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Japan. Among these segment Asia is expected to have the major market share globally, as it is the largest producer and consumer of Ginkgo biloba extract. In Asia Pacific region the countries like China and Korea are generating the major revenue. In terms of revenue Japan is the second prominent contributor in theGinkgo biloba extract market.

Market Drivers:

The rise in demand for anti-ageing cream is expected to drive the growth of global Ginkgo biloba extractmarket. Ginkgo biloba extractis not only a rich source of flavonoidbut it also exhibits some special properties such as anti-inflammatory property,anti-influenza property, anti-oxidant property, anti-neoplastic property,anti-bacterial property, scent property and also reduces the effect of Raynaud’s syndrome. It also helps to cure disorders of the central nervous system, cure asthma& bronchitis and slowing the rate of aging. These versatile properties of ginkgo biloba extract is attracting the pharmaceutical segment a lot and will defiantly drive the ginkgo biloba extract market to a greater extent.Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with ginkgo biloba extract.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in ginkgo biloba extractmarket are Wagott, Conba, Schwabe, Sundown Naturals, Solgar, Nature Made, Nature’s Bounty , Jarrow Formula, Good ‘N Natural,Blackmores, 21st Century and Solaray among others.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

