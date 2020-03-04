Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Insights, Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications to 2025

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market – Overview

This report on the antiseptic and disinfectant market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of hospital acquired infections and wound care therapy among the geriatric population after surgery is increasing the usage of antiseptic and disinfectant. Less pain and high definition in eliminating infectious organisms are major drivers of the global antiseptic and disinfectant market..

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market owing to increase in demand for efficient and effective management of antiseptic and disinfectant and the high rate of adoption of antiseptic and disinfectant for treatment planning by doctors as well as patients. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness expansion at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the large base of private clinics and hospitals, rising geriatric population requiring hospital services after surgery, and increasing adoption of antiseptics for wound care therapy. The market for antiseptic and disinfectant in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The antiseptic and disinfectant market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises product portfolios of major players, based on constituents & application, in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis by key players. Thus, presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global antiseptic and disinfectant market.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, alcohols, aldehydes, phenolic compounds, hydrogen peroxide, iodine, silver, and others. The product segment has been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for sterilization process by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the antiseptic and disinfectant market has been segmented into healthcare providers (life sciences industry, hospitals, pharmaceutical, etc.), commercial users (hospitality and hotel industry, public hygiene, industries, etc.), and domestic users (household, research, etc.). The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases and usage of antiseptics & disinfectants during available treatment and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of geography, the global antiseptic and disinfectant market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global antiseptic and disinfectant market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include 3M Company, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson, STERIS plc, Getinge Group, Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Whiteley Corporation, and Kimberly-Clark.

