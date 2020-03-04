Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – The Biggest Future Scope to Watch out Worldwide for 2019-2025

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market: Overview

EP Ablation Catheters to Hold Dominant Share in Atrial Fibrillation Market

The global atrial fibrillation market is categorized on the basis of product type, end user, and application. Based on product type the market is divided into EP diagnostic catheters, cardiac monitors, EP mapping and recording systems, EP ablation catheters, LAA closure, access devices, and others. Out of these, the demand for EP ablation catheters is competitively high than other products. Over the forecast tenure, this segment is expected to attain a valuation of US$2.7 bn by the end of 2026. In the meantime, EP mapping and recording systems are also expected to witness high growth over this period.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat identified by the rapid and abnormal beating of the heart. The global market for atrial fibrillation is majorly driven by the rise in high blood pressure and valvular heart disease. Meanwhile, increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation among the geriatric population is also fueling the growth of the market. Significant technological advancement is leading to the development of new monitoring technologies that can help patients as well as clinicians to keep a close watch and treat it on time. Smart, wireless, easy-to-use, cost-effective, and efficient monitoring systems are also being focused on to monitor the heartbeat. These developments present a major opportunity for key players operating in atrial fibrillation space.

Innovative technologies with the ability to target the causes of atrial fibrillation have led to the maximum success rate of treating the condition. The key market players are also entering into a partnership with research institutes and other companies to develop an efficient system to detect and treat atrial fibrillation.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market: Research Methodology

The research is based on primary and secondary research, done for understanding the trends, drivers, opportunity, restraints, etc. The research is done to forecast the expected revenue of the global atrial fibrillation market. Primary research is based on the information collected from interviews and discussions with a number of industry experts and opinion leaders.

Secondary research includes the study of company websites, press releases, annual reports, investor and analyst presentation, and various other factors. The report also offers an estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for product type, end-user, and application for the forecast period of 2017 to 2026. The report also takes into account the macro and micro factors that are affecting the market. The report also offers Porter’s five force analysis and SWOT analysis. An in-depth analysis of factors resulting in driving and restraining growth of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the report. The report also offers market attractiveness analysis that provides an analysis of the competitive scenario in the global atrial fibrillation market.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market: Segmentation

The global atrial fibrillation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and application. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into EP diagnostic catheters, EP ablation catheters, cardiac monitors, EP mapping & recording systems, LAA closure, access devices, and other products. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented on the basis of hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and electrophysiology labs. By application type, the market includes EP ablation, diagnostic, and surgical. The market growth rate for each segment within the global atrial fibrillation market has been provided after an in-depth research on past trends, future trends demographics, various regulatory requirements, and technological developments.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The forecast for each region has been provided for the year 2017-2026, on the basis of product type, end user, and application. The report also provides revenue share and CAGR in form of percentage for each segment.

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market: Competition Landscape

The report provides market share analysis of the key players in the global atrial fibrillation market. The report also offers in-depth information for new entrants and established players to expand geographically and also increase their revenue share. Some of the key players in the report include Biosense Webster, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AtriCure Inc., CardioFocus, Inc., and Osypka AG.