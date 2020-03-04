Global Automated Fraud Prevention and Detection Systems Market: Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast

The global Automated fraud prevention and detection systems Market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the Automated fraud prevention and detection systems Market. This could be a helpful rule for players to concrete their

Fraud is an illegal act which involves unjustifiably claiming something valuable. Financial Fraud is an issue with widespread consequences in the financial service industry, government, and corporate sectors. Hence financial institutions need a real- time automated system to detect fraud across multiple channels and transactions every day. With the rise of big data analytics, traditional methods of fraud detection such as manual detection appear inaccurate and more importantly time consuming. Hence, enterprises today invest in financial fraud detection software which integrate statistical and computational methods and big data analytics. Fraud detection software is a solution which consists of a model built by machine learning methods and stream computing. This model analyses client’s past data to detect possible fraud patterns. Financial fraud detection software supports in minimizing losses by reducing detection time, manage massive data sets and use correlation to identify fraud patterns or unusual behaviors.

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

In recent years the development of new technologies has also provided numerous ways for criminals to commit fraud. Solutions such as cloud services, increased in preference of digital data make enterprises significantly vulnerable to fraud. This turns out to be a big driver for fraud detection software market. Frauds are majorly committed for monetary benefits, resulting in considerable depreciation in the revenue of the organization. This has magnified the demand of financial fraud detection software in the enterprises being one important driver for this market growth.

The high cost of various machine learning and statistical analytics solutions is a challenge for this market causing hindrance to the growth of market. The infrastructure demand before the deployment of these software and low level of awareness are also some restraints for this market.

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market: Segmentation

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market can be segmented on the basis of end user, deployment type, and region. On the basis of end user it can further segmented into financial enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare, government, and manufacturing sectors. Deployment type category includes money laundering, identity theft, credit/debit card fraud, wire transfer fraud, subscription frauds and claim frauds. Region wise, Financial Fraud Detection Software Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market: Regional Overview

North America emerges as the leader in the financial fraud detection software due to presence of large financial and healthcare enterprises in the countries such as USA and Canada. Companies such as Gemalto NV, SEKUR.me, CipherCloud, SIGNIFYD Inc., Riskified Ltd. are some of the majority software providers for financial fraud detection in USA.

European countries such as France, Greece and UK are also expanding their market and will see a good rate of growth in future in financial fraud detection software due to increase in crimes such as card fraud and identity fraud. Experian Information Solutions, Inc., AimBrain, ValidSoft, and Easy Solutions,Inc. are some key players in Europe’s fraud and authentication market.

Asia- Pacific is also expected to grow significantly in financial fraud detection software market at a considerable pace due increase in corporate fraud and corruption in government organizations followed by Latin America.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Segments

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market Drivers and Restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

