Global Automotive Brake Systems Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Global Automotive Brake Systems Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Automotive Brake Systems Market, [By Type (Disc Brake Systems, Drum Brake Systems); By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles); By Technology (Antilock Braking System, Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution); By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5186

The worldwide Automotive Brake Systems Market is anticipated to reach around $35.4 billion by 2026. In 2017, the passenger cars dominated the global automotive brake market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global automotive brake systems market.

The significant increase in the demand for passenger cars, supported by the growth in the global automotive industry are factors boosting the adoption of automotive brake systems. The increasing need to improve road safety coupled with introduction of stringent safety regulations has encouraged market players to develop advanced brake systems. Factors such as growing disposable income, and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for passenger vehicles, thereby supporting the growth of automotive brake systems. However, high costs of advanced electronic brake systems, and counterfeit products available in the market would restrict the market growth. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing adoption of brake-by-wire systems and regenerative brakes would provide growth opportunities for automotive brake systems market in the coming years.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive brake systems market. Established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety, and modernization of vehicles accelerate the adoption of automotive brake systems in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards, and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth. Increasing demand for luxury vehicles, electric vehicles, and development of autonomous vehicles would provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The operating the automotive brake systems market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., and Autoliv, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Brake Systems Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Brake Systems – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Brake Systems – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Brake Systems Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Brake Systems – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Brake Systems Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Brake Systems Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Brake Systems Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Brake Systems Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Brake Systems Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Brake Systems Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Disc Brake Systems

4.3. Drum Brake Systems

5. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Cars

5.3. Light Commercial Vehicles

5.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast by Technology, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Antilock Braking System

6.3. Traction Control System

6.4. Electronic Stability Control

6.5. Electronic Brake-Force Distribution

7. Automotive Brake Systems Market Size and Forecast by Sales Channel, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. OEM

7.3. Aftermarket

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5186

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]