Global Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market Information Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer and After Market) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Market analysis

Automotive Occupant Sensing System has been seeing relentless development over the last few years. Automotive Occupant Sensing System fundamentally identifies the presence of people in the vehicle, in light of which the measure of emptying or expansion is required via airbags if there should be an occurrence of a mishap. Expanding demand for the improvisation of the safety features in vehicles, stringent government standards and quickly rising security awareness among people are the major factors principally driving the Automotive Occupant Sensing System market. With the New Car Assessments Program granting safety evaluations, car makers have been progressively incorporating the Automotive Occupant Sensing System in vehicles. Prior accessible just in luxury vehicles, car makers have begun coordinating these safety features in entry level vehicles too to expand their client base in this manner impelling the interest in the Automotive Occupant Sensing System market. The global automotive occupant sensing system market is expected to register a growth rate of CAGR 6.52% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global Automotive Occupant Sensing System market has been categorized on the basis of its channel type, vehicle type and regional demand. Based on its channel type, the market is segmented into after-market and original equipment manufacturer. On the basis of its vehicle type, the market is classified into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Automotive Occupant Sensing System market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major industry players in the global Automotive Occupant Sensing System market includes companies like Takata Corporation, Autoliv Inc, Delphi Automotive Plc., Hyundai Mobis Co., Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Volvo AB, Key Safety Systems Inc., among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Key Buying Criteria

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5 Rivalry

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5 Patent Trends

5.1 Patent Trends

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Booming Automotive Industry

6.1.1 Increasing Need for Safety and Stringent Government Regulations

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Capital Intensive Market

6.2.2 Low Penetration of ADAS in the Emerging Regions

7 Global Automotive Occupant Sensing Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

8 Global Automotive Occupant Sensing Market, By Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Overview

9 Automotive Occupant Sensing Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 UK

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Spain

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East

9.5.1 UAE

9.5.2 South Africa

9.5.3 Qatar

9.5.4 Kuwait

9.5.5 Rest Of Middle East

9.6 Latin America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Continental AG

11.1.1 Company Profile

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Offering

11.1.4 Strategy

11.2 Delphi Automotive LLP

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Product Offerings

11.2.4 Strategy

Continue…

