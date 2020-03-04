Global Bentonite Powder Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential With Staggering Cagr Value By 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Bentonite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Global Bentonite Market: Overview

Bentonite is a colloidal clay mineral, formed by the alteration of volcanic ash. The two most common type of bentonite available in the market are: sodium bentonite and calcium bentonite. Sodium bentonite is often known as swelling bentonite, due to its high water absorption property. Bentonite are employed in various applications such as binding, sealing, and filling. Owing to its properties, it is used in various applications of foundry, cat litter, pelletizing, drilling, construction, paper, and cosmetics. Calcium bentonite is the non-swelling type of bentonite. It is usually activated with soda ash and converted into sodium bentonite. Bentonite is one of the key raw materials used in construction. It has an ability to swell and gel when dispersed in water, which is used in construction, primarily in excavation and foundation works. Rising construction industry is therefore expected to propel the bentonite market during the forecast period, owing to its use in various construction applications.

Learn more Through Sample Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=186953

Bentonite is also used in many foundry applications such as sand casting applications. It is extensively employed as a green sand additive or binder in metal casting applications. Demand for bentonite is projected to increase significantly in the next few years considering the extensive growth of the green sand casting process. Asia Pacific dominates the bentonite market in terms of production and demand. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the key consumers of bentonite. North America is the second largest consuming region. Bentonite is also used as a major constituent of drilling fluids in oil & gas industry. The sluggish growth of the oil & gas industry has remarkably affected the bentonite market. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period, and is therefore expected to unfavorably affect the market growth.

Global Bentonite Market: Scope of the Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for bentonite at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Bentonite market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Bentonite during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the bentonite market at the global and regional level. It further includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global bentonite market.

Porter’s Five Forces model for the bentonite market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also provides a decisive view of the global bentonite market by segmenting it in terms of product type (sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite & others) and applications such as drilling mud, iron ore pelletizing, foundry sands, pet products, construction, others (textile, paper, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for bentonite in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=186953

The actual market size of bentonite for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years have also been provided in this study. The global market size of bentonite has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type and key applications of bentonite. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Bentonite Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, CSA Global, Society of Mining , Metallurgy & Exploration, Inc. Colorado USA, World Mineral Production Institute of Sciences, FAO, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Bentonite market. The global bentonite market is partially consolidated. Key players include Minerals Technologies Inc., Clariant International Ltd., IMERYS SA, Ashapura Group, American Colloid Company, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Dantonit A/S., and Canbensan. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global bentonite market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite

Others

By Application

Drilling Mud

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Foundry Sands

Pet Products

Constriction

Others (paper, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals etc.)

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com