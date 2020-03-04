Global Electric Bicycle Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Global Electric Bicycle Market Research Report, by Type (Pedal Assist/ Pedelecs, Power on Demand, Pedal Assist with Power on Demand), Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-Ion Battery), Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Drive Electric), Regions- Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The electric bikes, also known as the e-bikes includes integrated electric motors which could be used for propulsion purpose. This type of bikes make use of the rechargeable batteries which could travel 25- 32 kilometer per hour. However, this depends on the rules and regulation set by the government of the region. The global electric bicycle market is growing owing to factors like the advent of the eco-friendly vehicles, government mandates on pollution, rising cost of fuel and others. Also, people enjoy riding e-bikes because they are more health-conscious. Modern tourism is also another factor that is leading to the growing demand for the e-bikes. The global electric Bicycle Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 21,347 million by the year 2023, with a CAGR of 5.91% during the estimated period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global electric bicycle market is categorized on the basis of its type, battery type, motor type and regional demand. On the basis of its type, the ,market is classified into power on demand, pedelecs or pedal assist, pedal assist with power on demand. On the basis of its battery type, the market is segmented as Li-ion battery and sealed lead acid. Based on its motor type, the market is classified as mid drive electric and hub motor.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global electric bicycle market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Easy Motion USA (California), Moustache Bikes (France), NYCeWheels (U.S.), Accell Group (Netherlands), Derby Cycle (Germany), and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China, Pedego Electric Bikes (California), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Karbon Kinetics Limited (KKL) (UK), and A2B Electric Bikes (U.K) are some of the key players in the global electric bicycle market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summery

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government initiatives with stringent emission regulations

4.1.2 Increasing crude oil prices

4.1.3 Diversification and development of electric bicycles

4.1.4 High demand of electric bicycles among tourists

4.2 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High prices of e-bikes and their batteries

4.3.2 Underdeveloped charging infrastructure and poor aftermarket services

4.4 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.5 Opportunity

4.5.1 Ongoing proposals to improve cycle lane infrastructure

4.6 Challenge

4.6.1 Limited battery capacity and longer charging durations

4.7 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7.1 Design and Development

4.7.2 Raw Material Supply

4.7.3 Electric Bicycles Manufacturing

4.7.4 Distribution

4.7.5 End-Use

4.8 Value Chain Analysis

4.8.1 Component Suppliers

4.8.2 Manufacturers

4.8.3 Distribution

4.8.4 End-use

4.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining power of buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Rivalry

5 Global Electric Bicycles Market, by Type

Continue…

