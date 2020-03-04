Global Gas to liquid (GTL) Market Information Report by Product (GTL Diesel, and GTL Naphtha), by Application (Fuel Oil, Lubricating Oil, Process Oil, and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market analysis

Gas to liquid fuel is of superior quality than the traditional refinery diesel which is produced from crude oil. The GTL or the Gas-to-Liquid is mainly produced by the process of Fischer-Tropsch technique, but it consists of higher amount of cetane and zero sulfur content. It can offer elimination or reduction in the quantity of NOx and particulate emissions. The growing demand for the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) route for the monetization of the natural gas reserves which are unavailable and stranded for usage is likely to augment the demand for this type of technology. Rising demand for power from rapidly increasing end-use industries and scarce natural gas reserves all across the globe are anticipated to force the alternative energy service providers. Alteration of methane-rich gases into clean and economic synthetic fuels would boost the GTL technology growth and also its market. Hence, global gas to liquid market is projected to reach a market size of value USD 16,374.5 million by the end of the estimated period (2017-2023) by growing at a CAGR of 7.42%.

Market segmentation

The global gas to liquid market is segmented on the basis of its application, product and geographical analysis. Based on application, the market has been classified as Process Oil, Lubricating Oil, and Others. On the basis of its product, the market is bifurcated into GTL naphtha and GTL diesel.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global gas to liquid market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The key players operating in the global gas to liquid (GTL) market include major companies like Sasol Limited (South Africa), PetroSA (South Africa), Velocys Plc. (UK), ORYX GTL (Qatar), OLTIN YO’L GTL (Uzbekistan ), Royal Dutch Shell plc. (The Netherlands), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas-to-Liquid (GTL)

1.2 Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Segment by Product

1.2.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016

1.2.3 GTL Diesel

1.2.4 GTL Naphtha

1.3 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market by Applications

1.3.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Fuel Oil

1.3.3 Lubricating Oil

1.3.4 Process Oils

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market by Regions (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)

1.4.2 U.S. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Qatar Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South Africa Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Nigeria Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Malaysia Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Size (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K barrels/Day) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Sales Market Competition by Players

2.2 Product Benchmarking

2.3 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production and Revenue by Product

2.3.1 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Product (2012-2016)

2.3.2 Global Gas To Liquid Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Product (2012-2016)

2.4 Global Gas To Liquid Sales by Application

2.5 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2016)

2.6 Global Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)

3 U.S. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) (Production & Revenue)

3.1 U.S. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (2012-2017)

3.1.1 U.S. Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

3.1.2 U.S. GAS TO LIQUID REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROWTH RATE (2012-2016)

3.2 U.S. Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Day) and Market Share (%), by Product

3.3 U.S. Gas To Liquid Prtoduction (K Barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Applications

4 Qatar Gas To Liquid (Production & Revenue)

4.1 Qatar Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (2012-2017)

4.1.1 Qatar Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Qatar Gas To Liquid Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.2 Qatar Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Product

4.3 Qatar Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Day) and Market Share (%) by Applications

5 South-Africa Gas To Liquid (Production & Revenue)

5.1 South-Africa Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (2012-2017)

5.1.1 South-Africa Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

5.1.2 South-Africa Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.2 South-Africa Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Days) and Market Share (%) by Product

5.3 South-Africa Gas To Liquid Sales (K K Barrels/Days) and Market Share (%) by Applications

6 Nigeria Gas To Liquid (Sales, Revenue and Price)

6.1 Nigeria Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production & Revenue (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Nigeria Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Nigeria Gas To Liquid Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.2 Nigeria Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Days) and Market Share (%) by Product

6.3 Nigeria Gas To Liquid Production and Market Share (%) by Applications

7 Malaysia Gas To Liquid (Production & Revenue)

7.1 Malaysia Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production & Revenue (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Malaysia Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Production (K Barrels/Day) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Malaysia Gas To Liquid Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.2 Malaysia Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Days) and Market Share (%) by Product

7.3 Malaysia Gas To Liquid Production (K Barrels/Days) and Market Share (%) by Applications

8 Global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Players Profiles and Sales Data

8.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Product/Service Offering

8.1.4 Strategy

8.2 PetroSA

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Product/Service Offering

8.2.4 Strategy

8.3 Chevron Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Product/Service Offering

8.3.4 Strategy

8.4 Sasol Limited

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Product/Service Offering

8.4.4 Strategy

8.5 Velocys Plc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Product/Service Offering

8.5.4 Strategy

8.6 ORYX GTL

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Product/Service Offering

8.6.4 Strategy

8.7 OLTIN YO’L GTL

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Revenue

8.7.3 Product/Service Offering

8.7.4 Strategy

9 Gas to Liquid Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9.1 Gas to Liquid Key Raw Materials Analysis

9.1.1 Key Raw Materials

9.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

9.1.3 Key Supplier of Natural Gas

9.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.3 Manufacturing process analysis of Gas to Liquid (GTL)

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Treders

10.1 Industry Chain Structure of Gas to Liquid (GTL)

10.1.1 Upstream Analysis

10.1.2 Downstream Analysis

Continue….

