Global Geothermal Electric Power Generation Market By Key Players, Application And Geography To 2023

The geothermal electric power generation market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for electricity because of its relatively low price. There is mounting pressure to reduce costs, improve power supply and improve the efficiency of geothermal power generation. At the same time, factors such as rising energy demand, investments in renewable power generation and technological advances are contributing to the growth of the market.

The geothermal electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2023.

The market for geothermal electric power generation is concentrated. Major players in the market are Enel SpA, PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, Comision Federal de Electricadad (CFE), Energy Development Corp., and Calpine Corp.

The flash steam segment accounted for the largest share of the geothermal electric power generation market in 2018 at $REDACTED billion. The highest growth is projected to come from the binary segment, whichis forecast to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors for this growth include technological advancements in geothermal power generation and increasing pressure to limit carbon emissions.

North America was the largest region in the geothermal electric power generation market, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, the Middle East is expected to witness the fastest growth in the geothermal electric power generation market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Africa which is expected to grow at a CAGRof REDACTED%.

The USA was the largest country in terms of value in the geothermal electric power generation market. The USA and Germany are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED%,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as high initial costs, environmental concerns regarding geothermal power generation and increasing trade protectionism.

