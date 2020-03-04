Global In-Mold Coatings Market Research Report – Analysis and Forecast , till 2023

In-Mold Coatings Market Research by Type (Water-Based IMC, Solvent-Based IMC, Powder Coatings, Others), by Substrate (SMC, BMC, Thermoplastics, Others) by Application (Automotive & Transport, Building & Construction, Electronics, Furniture & Sanitary, Medical, Others), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The in-mold coating is like an oracle for different industrial ventures that include basically plastic substrates. The automobile business is receiving its rewards from the in-mold coating. The global in-mold coating market is increasing its traction in this industry as it is eco-accommodating and cost-effective which consents to the standard of lessening the carbon footprint in the automobile sector. This type of technology is utilized mainly in door panels, instrument panels, steering wheels, armrests, airbag covers, assist handles, seat covers, and headrests. The rising demand for the in-mold coating in industries like automobile, construction is fuelling the growth of the global in-mold coating market. The market is expected to reach the value of USD 16,224.2 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The in-mold coatings market is classified on the basis of its type, substrate, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the in-mold coatings market is segmented as a solvent-based in-mold coating (IMC), water-based in-mold coating (IMC), powder coatings, and others. On the basis of its substrate, the market is sectioned as bulk molding compound (BMC), sheet molding compound (SMC), thermoplastics, and others. Based on its application, the market comprises of building & construction, automotive & transport, electronics, medical, furniture & sanitary, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the in-mold coatings market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Bomix Chemie GmbH (Germany), Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Plasti Dip International (U.S.), Emil Frei GmbH & CO. KG. Protech Powder Coatings Inc. (Germany), Adapta Color, SL. (Spain), and others are the chief players in the in-mold coatings market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in Automobile Production with Rising Adoption of Lightweight Materials

4.2.2 Increasing Use in the Building and Construction Industry

4.2.3 Growth of the Automotive Refinishing Market

4.2.4 Stringent Regulations on VOCs

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Complexity of the In-Mold Coating Process

4.4 Trends and Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Use of Powder Coatings in the In-Mold Process

4.4.2 Recovery of the Automotive Industry

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 In-Mold Coating Manufacturers

5.1.3 Plastic Component Manufacturers

5.1.4 End-Use Industry

5.2 Porter’s Five Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6 Global In-Mold Coatings Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water Based IMC

6.3 Solvent Based IMC

6.4 Powder Coatings

6.5 Others

7 Global In-Mold Coatings Market, By Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 SMC

7.3 BMC

7.4 Thermoplastics

7.5 Others

8 Global In-Mold Coatings Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transport

8.3 Building & Construction

8.4 Electronics

8.5 Furniture & Sanitary

8.6 Medical

8.7 Others

9 Global In-Mold Coatings Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Turkey

9.6.2 Iran

9.6.3 G.C.C

9.6.4 North Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Strategy Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bomix Chemie GmbH

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategies

11.2 Omnova Solutions Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offered

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategies

11.4 Akzo Nobel NV

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products Offered

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategies

Continue…

