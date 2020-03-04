Global Medical Nutrition Market Development Trends, Suppliers, Key Analysis and Growth 2019-2025

Medical Nutrition Market: Overview

Medical nutrition is the engaged constituent of patient’s wellbeing the executives. It evaluates nutrition status in the patients and it helps in boosting their safe framework and supports their medical condition. It is utilized by dieticians or specialists as medication supplements in regular treatments. Medical nutrition incorporates change of eating regimen, training and guiding, intravenous nutrition, tube nourishing, medical sustenance, and gives self-analysis prescription. Medical nutrition assumes a crucial job in counteracting infections, for example, Alzheimer’s, HIV, sarcopenia, heftiness and diabetes.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global medical nutrition market. It provides estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on medical nutrition for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global medical nutrition market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for medical nutrition products. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and medical nutrition market key players and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of medical nutrition manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses medical nutrition market attractiveness analysis by product type, flavor, indication, end user, distribution channel and region.

The report includes medical nutrition market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Oceania, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. By product type, the global medical nutrition market is segmented as standard formula and specialized formula. By indication the medical nutrition market is segmented as general well-being, renal disorders, respiratory disorders, hepatic disorders, oncology nutrition, neurology nutrition, diabetes, dysphagia, IBD & GI tract and others. All market estimation by indication is further broken down into enteral and parenteral nutrition. Furthermore, by flavor, the global medical nutrition market is segmented as regular and flavored. By end user, the global medical nutrition market is segmented as pediatric, adult and geriatric. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales.

For the calculation of market size, prevalence and incidence of the key indication/diseases were considered for each of the top countries. This was followed by total number of discharges in hospital and average length of stay days when medical nutrition was received by the patients was benchmarked at a country basis. For the evaluation of the consumption of medical nutrition, mean administration rate per day for different types of medical nutrition was evaluated. Product pricing has been collected at the manufacturer node to arrive at the market size for medical nutrition.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global medical nutrition market. Some of the major companies operating in the global medical nutrition market are NUTRICIÓN MÉDICA SL, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Medtrition Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Parent of Otsuka Pharmaceutical)Europe Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, Victus, Inc., Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nestlé S.A., Kate Farms, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AYMES International Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and Medifood GmbH.

