Global Protein Hydrolysates Market – Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy, till 2026

Global protein hydrolysates market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Animal Protein Hydrolysates, Plant Protein Hydrolysates, Other), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Nutraceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Animal Feed, others), Source (Animal, Plant, Others), Method (Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis, Enzymatic Hydrolysis), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the animal protein hydrolysates holds largest share in the market as animal bi products have good source of bioactive peptides. Animal protein hydrolysates have many positive effects on the consumers.

In form, the protein hydrolysates are manufactured through various methods such as enzymatic, acid or alkali and with different degree of hydrolysis and are majorly produced in the powder form. The powder form is dominating the market as it has long shelf life than liquid.

In application, infant nutrition is dominating the market as protein hydrolysates are heavily hydrolyzed proteins can be easily digested by the infants. These products have considerably reduced immunological reactivity and therefore they are highly preferred for the infants. The whey and casein hydrolysates are gaining popularity in sports nutrition as it induces rapid increase of amino acids during workout and maximize the muscle protein anabolism and facilitate recovery.

In source, the animal sources such as poultry, bovine are highly preferred for the production of protein hydrolysates as it has many antimicrobial, antioxidant, antihypertensive and immunomodulatory activities. The animal segment act as a good source of amino acids and therefore it has many potential applications in food technology such as ?avorings, functional ingredients for human as well as animal feed.

In method, the enzymatic hydrolysis is highly preferred for the production of hydrolysates as the enzyme break the specific or particular bond that provides better flavor.

The key market players for global protein hydrolysates market are listed below;

Kerry Inc.

INGREDIA SA

Danone Nutricia

Milk Specialties

Abbott, Agropur US

The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd

AMCO Proteins

Carbery Group

Glanbia plc

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

PEVESA

Bebe MANDORLE

FrieslandCampina

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

BRISK BIOSCIENCE

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Akola Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Agrilife

Kemin Industries, Inc.

NAN Vietnam

Diana Group

