Global Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors market. A reciprocating compressor or piston compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.

The Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors consumption volume was 18502 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 19232 K Units in 2017 and 23099 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2017 to 2022. South region of the United States sales volume accounted for the highest market share (46.58%) in 2016, followed by the Midwest Region.

The United States leading players in this market are Embraco, Huayi Compressor, Tecumseh, Panasonic and Bristol, which accounting for about 60% consumption volume market of the United States in 2016.

The Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors are mainly used in refrigerator and air conditioner for residential and commercial applications. The dominated application of Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors is Commercial Appliances.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective and the demand of downstream industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Embraco

Huayi Compressor

Tecumseh

Panasonic

Bristol

Samsung

Emerson

Hitachi

Secop

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Breakdown Data by Type

Single-cylinder Compressors

Multi-cylinder Compressors

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Appliances

Residential Appliances

Others

Reciprocating Hermetic Compressors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

