Global Release Liner Market – Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy, till 2023

The demand for revolutionary packaging technologies has elicited the need for release liners. Release liners are paper or plastic film sheets used in preventing premature adhesion of substances. The global release liner market size is anticipated to touch USD 98,663.8 million by 2023, as per an in-depth report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is anticipated to enjoy growth at a 4.90% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023).

The increasing demand from food & beverages and construction sectors is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Linerless labels can pose a threat to market growth. But availability of recycling options for release liners can be instrumental in bolstering market growth. In addition, polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) based liners have found frequent usage in pressure-sensitive adhesives for their biocompatibility and insulation. Increasing usage of differential release liners for packaging of sensitive products can be trendsetter in the market in the coming years.

Report Overview

This report covers current events and trends in the market for release liners to provide the most accurate forecasts and predictions. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts are able to make highly accurate projections in the report. MRFRs report includes a thorough analysis of the global release liner market segmented on the basis of substrate, labeling technology, printing process, application, and region with astute insights. The report has been prepared to assist industry players in making the right decisions which can culminate in fruitful returns. Users will also come across drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints which are likely to influence the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Segment Overview

The two major substrates employed in the release liner market include paper-based and film-based. The paper-based segment comprises sub-segments, namely – polyethylene coated, calendered and glassine, supercalendered, clay-coated kraft, and polycoated kraft. Similarly, the film-based segment encompasses polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and polypropylene.

By labelling technology, the market is segmented into pressure sensitive, glue applied, shrink sleeve, stretch sleeve, in-mold, and others. Methods of printing processes employed in production of these sheets include digital printing, flexography, gravure, offset, and screen. Among these, the flexography segment is likely to touch a valuation of USD 34,771.5 million by 2023. Release liners find application in food and beverages, medicals and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, construction, automotive, and electronics.

The segments and sub-segments covered in the report are analyzed under five major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with respective country-level market sizing. The standard definition of “release liner” is included in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses and interprets the current trends and future opportunities of the market by delivering an unbiased growth assessment.

Players Covered

Alhstorm-Munksjo (Sweden), 3M (U.S.), Polyplex (U.S.), UPM Raflatac (Finland), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Gascogne Flexible Company (Norway), Mondi (U.S.), Sappi Limited (South Africa), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), LINTEC CORPORATION (Japan), Rayven Inc. (U.S.), and Loparex Holding BV (Netherlands) are eminent names currently operational in the release liner market. Players are engaging in acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. New product launches consisting of liners with stronger adhesive strength is touted to entice end-users.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the release liner market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are outlined in the report.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) uses a combination of primary and secondary research to compile market reports. Primary data is accumulated from interviewing industry stalwarts and secondary research is collated by studying white papers and annual reports of leading players. Our analysts use top-down and bottom-up approaches to validate the findings of the report. The report comprises news, current trends, and future prospects related to the market, all of which can provide a thorough understanding of the market to clients. Industry leaders can make accurate business decisions based on our insights.

Analysis Period

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023

Market Denomination – USD Million

Volume – Million Square Meter (SQM)

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

For the scope of research, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global release liner market.

Substrate

Paper-based Polyethylene coated Glassine & Calendered Clay-coated Kraft Polycoated Kraft Supercalendered

Film-based Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP)



Labeling Technology

Pressure-sensitive

Glue Applied

Shrink Sleeve

Stretch Sleeve

In-mold

Others

Printing Process

Offset

Gravure

Digital Printing

Screen

Flexography

Application

Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Intended Audience

Release Liner manufacturers

Associations

Suppliers and Distributors

Raw Material Suppliers

Potential Investors

End-use Industries

Government

