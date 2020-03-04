Global RF Power Amplifier Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

A radio frequency (RF) amplifier is a tuned amplifier that amplifies high-frequency signals used in radio communications. By changing the inductance or capacitance of the tuned circuit, the frequency at which maximum gain occurs in an RF amplifier is made variable. RF amplifiers can tune over the desired range of input frequencies and have numerous application areas across various industry verticals, including defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare. RF power amplifiers are the core parts of all base stations for cellular and mobile wireless infrastructure. The RF power semiconductors used in power amplifiers are essential for their cost and capability, and they must keep pace with both the economic and technical realities facing designers and users of these RF power amplifiers.

The increasing demand from cellular networks, and the rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology are the major drivers for the RF power amplifier market. However, high operating costs and the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry may hamper the market growth. Enterprises can seek opportunities as there is continuous innovation in linearization and power efficiency of RF power amplifier.

The global RF power amplifier market is expected to grow at a 13.37% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023. In 2016, the market was led by Asia-Pacific with a 41.13% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 30.88% and 22.15%, respectively. The increasing demand from cellular networks and increasing adoption of IoT services across various industry verticals is fueling the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The global RF power amplifier market has been segmented based on frequency, raw materials, packaging type, application, and region. On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into <10 GHz, 10-20 GHz, 20-30 GHz, and 30+ GHz. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into silicon, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride, silicon germanium, and others. On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented into surface mount, die, standalone/rack mount, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

By frequency, 30-60 GHz accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 4.40 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 17.62% during the forecast period. Based on raw material, silicon accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 5.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.43%. Based on packaging type, surface mount accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 4.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 14.97%. Based on application, consumer electronics accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 3.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 17.64%.

The global RF power amplifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 27.37 billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.37% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of the global RF power amplifier market are NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Pte. Ltd, Mitsubishi Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Analog Devices, Inc., and II-VI, Inc.

Global RF Power Amplifier Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the RF power amplifier market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global RF power amplifier market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by frequency, raw materials, packaging type, application and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research and developments in the RF power amplifier market

Key Findings

Regional and Country Analysis of RF Power Amplifier Market Estimation and Forecast

The global RF power amplifier market was led by Asia-Pacific and occupied 41.12% of the total market share in 2016. North America accounted for the second position in the global RF power amplifier market globally by occupying 30.88% of the total market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a 15.1% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing at a slow rate and occupied a 5.84% market share in 2016.

The report on the global RF power amplifier market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

