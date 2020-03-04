Global Roofing Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.9% over 2018-2026

The demand within the global market for roofing has been escalating on account of intrinsic developments in the constructions industry, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market vendors within the global roofing market have become immensely focused towards maintaining a regular inflow of revenues. Furthermore, these vendors have incorporated a range of business strategies that shall help them in enhancing their growth prospects. Mutual growth and development through the use of collective strategies has also come to attention within the global roofing market. It is expected that the leading vendors in the global roofing market would accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to come.

The neck and neck competition within the global market for roofing indicates the steadfastness of the market vendors. The strategic policies and business plans incorporated by the leading vendors in the global roofing market are a clear reflection of the seriousness shown by these players towards business growth. Moreover, the leading vendors in the global roofing market are expected to acquire the smaller or defunct players in the years to come. Some of the key players in the global market for roofing market are CertainTeed Corporation, GAF Materials Corporation, Owens Corning Corp., and Braas Monier Building Group.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that the global market for roofing would expand at a steady CAGR of 4.9% over the period ranging from 2018 to 2026. The global market for roofing has a total worth of US$ 92,430.94 Mn in 2017. On the basis of geography, the market for roofing in North America has been expanding at a sturdy rate over the past decade. Based on product, the demand for tiles is expected to supersede the demand for metal and elastomeric.

Rapid Urbanization to Propel Market Demand

The construction of urban centers and cosmopolitan arenas has led to an increased demand for roofing. The unique feature of roofing techniques is that the scaffoldings used for several roofing products can be ported across distances. Hence, the global market for roofing is expected to expand at a stellar rate in the years to come by. Moreover, the use of metallic sheets for roofing has been gathering swing across the world which is also projected to reek of growth within the global market. Elastomeric roofing materials have also gained popularity in recent times. There is little contention about the fact that the global market for roofing would expand at a starry rate in the years to come.

Permanent Roofing to Take Over Other Forms

The demand for permanent roofing has been rising across the globe, while portable roofing takes a backseat. This is a key trend pertaining to the global market for roofing in recent times. The presence of well-adorned vendors in the global roofing market has also played a part in enhancing the growth dynamics of the global market for roofing. Besides, the use of tiles and bituminous products for roofing has also played a key role in enhancing market growth. It is safe to prognosticate that the global roofing market would trace an ascending growth graph in the years to come.