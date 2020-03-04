Global Tubeless Tire Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Global Tubeless Tire Market Information Report by Tire Type (Radial and Bias), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, Commercial Vehicles, and Others), by Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

A tubeless tire alludes to an inflated tire which does not require any inward tube. The tubeless tire has formed an edge which embeds air pressure inside the tire to seal the ribs of the wheel edge. The customary structure of a tire required an inward tube, which did not work for long, yet tubeless tire does not require any internal tube. This makes the tubeless tire more secure than the conventional tire. The tire and the edge in the tubeless tire structure an air-tight seal, which applies weight and does not enable the tire to deflate easily. The growing demand for the radial tires along with the advent of fuel-efficient products is expected to boost the global tubeless tire market growth. However, factors like large capital requirement and fluctuation in the prices of raw material may hamper market growth. The global tubeless tire market is expected to reach USD 211.5 Billion by 2023 moving at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

Based on its tire type, the global tubeless tire market is classified into bias and radial. On the basis of its distribution channel, the market is divided into aftermarket and OEM. On the basis of its vehicle type, the market is divided into the commercial vehicle, passenger car, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global tubeless tire market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players in the global tubeless tire market include companies like Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) Limited (India), CEAT Tyres Ltd. (India), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company (U.S.), Continental Corporation (Germany), Michelin (France), Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.), Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy), Yokohama Tire Corporation (U.S.), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in automotive industry in developing countries

4.1.2 Implementation of Stringent Vehicular Emission & Fuel Economy Norms

4.1.3 Increase in Production of Vehicles

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Radial Tyres

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Cost

4.2.2 Huge Capital Requirement to set up new Manufacturing Facility

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise in Average Life Span of Vehicles

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Increasing Pricing Pressures

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitute

5.1.5 Segment Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material Supply

5.2.2 Assembly and customization

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 End-users

6 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Tire type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radials

6.3 Bias

7 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Vehicle type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Car

7.3 Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Others

8 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Distribution channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket

9 Global Tubeless Tire Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Scenario

10.1 Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bridgestone Corporation

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Offering

11.1.4 Strategy

11.1.5 Key Development

11.2 The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Product Offering

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.3 MRF ltd.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Product Offering

11.3.4 Strategy

11.3.5 Key developments

11.4 Ceat Tyres Ltd.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Product Offering

11.4.4 Strategy

11.4.5 Key Developments

11.5 Continental Corporation

11.5.1 Company Overview

Continue…

