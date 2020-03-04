Glucose Tolerance Test Market – Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023

Glucose Tolerance Test Market Information: By Product (Blood Glucose Testing Kit (Lancet, Meters, Test Strips and others), Smart Sensors and others), Indication (Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, Insulin Resistance, Reactive Hypoglycemia), By End Users Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

The glucose tolerance test generally measures the capability of the body cells for engrossing sugar or glucose soon after the patient consumes a certain amount of sugar. Specialists nowadays are making use of the haemoglobin A1C and fasting blood sugar level values for identifying the type 1 or type 2 diabetes. The glucose tolerance test is primarily used for diagnosing the gestational diabetes in the patients. Growing prevalence and cases of diabetes mellitus is boosting the growth of the global glucose tolerance test market. However, the rising cost of treatment and diagnosis of diabetes could hamper the growth of the global glucose tolerance test in future. The global Glucose Tolerance Test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The global Glucose Tolerance Test market is bifurcated on the basis of its products, end users, indications, and regional demand. On the basis of its products, the market is classified into Smart sensors, intramedullary Blood glucose testing kit (Lancet, Test strips, Meters, and others), and others. On the basis of its end users, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics, Home, among others. Based on its indication, the global Glucose Tolerance Test market is segmented into Diabetes, Insulin resistance, Gestational diabetes, Reactive hypoglycemia.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Glucose Tolerance Test market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major industry players in the global Glucose Tolerance Test market include brands like Panasonic, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, LifeScan, Inc Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, Abbott Laboratories,Medtronic Plc among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Research Objective

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.2.1 Assumptions

2.2.2 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.4.1 Trade Analysis

3.4.2 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes mellitus (DM)

4.1.2 Rise in technological innovations

4.1.3 Research funding in diabetes diagnosis and treatment

4.1.4 Rising awareness and screening for Diabetes Mellitus

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent reimbursement and insurance policies in developing nations, can hamper the market growth in coming future

4.2.2 High cost associated with diagnosis and treatment of diabetes

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Raw Material

5.2.2 Supplier

5.2.3 Manufacturer

5.2.4 Distributer

5.2.5 Customer

5.2.6 Consumer

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6 Global Glucose Tolerance Test Market By Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blood glucose testing kit

6.3 Smart sensors

7 Global Glucose Tolerance Test Market By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diabetes

7.3 Gestational diabetes

7.4 Insulin resistance

7.5 Reactive hypoglycemia

8 Global Glucose Tolerance Test Market By End Users

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Clinics

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Home

9 Global Glucose Tolerance Test Market By Regions

9.1 Introduction

Continue……

