Greenhouse Films Market – Analysis and Forecast ,till 2023

Greenhouse Films Market Research Report: by Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PC, EVA, EBA), by Thickness (<200 Microns, 200 Microns, >200 Microns), by Application (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Greenhouse films are utilized to cover the plants being developed in a nursery so as to boost the measure of light entering inside and to limit the section of other unsafe environmental components that could hamper the development of the plants. They are a noteworthy help in controlling the amount of sunlight, and subsequently the temperature, inside a nursery and have in this way risen as a noteworthy aid in greenhouse use. Greenhouse films additionally help shield the plants from unfriendly natural conditions. The market is essentially determined by the developing interest for Greenhouses. The technological headway in greenhouse films is additionally prone to be a noteworthy driver for the worldwide market. UV-defensive greenhouse films, which offer upgraded security for the plants being developed in the greenhouses, are probably going to be exceedingly popular in the coming years, prompting enduring development of the greenhouse films market. The global greenhouse films market is expected to reach USD 6,408.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global greenhouse films market on the basis of its resin type is divided into LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PC, PVC, EBA and EVA. Based on its thickness, the market is bifurcated into <200 microns, 200 microns, and >200 microns. On the basis of its application, the market is sectioned into flowers and ornamentals, fruits, vegetables, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global greenhouse films market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

RPC Group plc (UK), Agriplast (Italy), Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. (Israel), Lumite Inc. (U.S.), Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Central Worldwide Co. Ltd. (Thailand), among others are some of the major players operating in the global greenhouse films market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing demand for greenhouse cultivated crops globally

4.2.2 Low cost per square meter

4.2.3 Demand for greenhouse cultivation in Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Low awareness of greenhouse films

4.3.2 Susceptible to rips, tears, and puncture

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Shift towards greenhouse cultivation

4.4.2 Advancement in technology

4.5 Trends

4.5.1 Growing emphasis on 200 micron UV stabilized poly film

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Greenhouse Films Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 End-Use Industry

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer

6 Global Greenhouse Films Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 LDPE

6.3 LLDPE

6.4 HDPE

6.5 PVC

6.6 PC

6.7 EVA

6.8 EBA

7 Global Greenhouse Films Market, By Thickness

7.1 Introduction

7.2 <200 Microns

7.3 200 Microns

7.4 >200 Microns

8 Global Greenhouse Films Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vegetables

8.3 Fruits

8.4 Flowers & Ornamentals

8.5 Others

9 Global Greenhouse Films Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Spain

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Russia

9.3.5 Germany

9.3.6 UK

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.5 Malaysia

9.4.6 Thailand

9.4.7 Indonesia

9.4.8 India

9.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Turkey

9.6.2 Egypt

9.6.3 Israel

9.6.4 Saudi Arabia

9.6.5 UAE

9.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Strategy Analysis

11 Company Profile

11.1 Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategies

11.2 Lumite, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offered

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategies

11.3 RPC Group Plc

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products Offered

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

Continue…

