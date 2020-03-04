Growth Opportunities: Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Umbilical cord blood (UCB) stem cells have gained much significance in medical science owing to their ability to transform into any type of human cells. UCB refers to the blood that remains in the attached umbilical cord and placenta after childbirth. Stem cells that UCB contains are considered unique in their applicability in treating several life-threatening diseases. UCB stem cells are also used to treat genetic and hematopoietic disorders.

Increase in the prevalence rate of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, blood disease, immune disease, metabolic disease etc. Has increased the need of cost effective and efficient way of treatment. However, cord blood stem cells have the potential to treat these chronic diseases effectively. These stem cells have special property of higher cell count in lower blood volume. Collection of these stem cells is much easier than other stem cells and could be stored in specialized preservation facilities called as Cord Blood Stem Cell Banks.

Cord blood stem cells market is in its emerging phase. Significant applications of stem cells in the treatment of various disorders will be commercialized very soon as most of them are in the last phase of clinical trials. Patents for collection techniques and therapeutics methods are approved by respective government of developed countries, however patents for UCB stem cells are comparatively less in developing economies.

In 2018, the global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood market size was 19600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 170100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advanced Cell Technology

California Stem Cell

Cytori Therapeutics

Mesoblast Limited

Opexa Therapeutics

Athersys

Geron Corporation

Neostem



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cord Blood Banks

Private Cord Blood Banks

Market segment by Application, split into

Cancer/ Oncology Diseases

Chronic Leukemia

Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Blood Diseases

Beta Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

Wiskott-Aldrich

Hurler Syndrome

Sanfilippo Syndrome

Osteopetrosis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

