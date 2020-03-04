Hair Inhibitor Market – Global Industry Economic Trends, Industry Development, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies

Hair inhibitors are products that help to reduce the growth of unwanted hair on human body parts temporarily or permanently. Hair inhibitors reduce the growth of new hair so that the need for hair removal is significantly reduced. A hair inhibitor product functions by changing the nature of a hair follicle. Hair follicles are part of the skin from where the hair grows. Hair inhibitor products make hair follicles weak, until they eventually stop producing any hair temporarily or permanently.

Some hair inhibitor products work by blocking the papilla of hair to check hair growth. The papilla provides nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicle for healthy growth of hair. A hair inhibitor product removes hair from the root and slows or stops hair growth. Hair must be removed by hair removal products or processes such as threading, tweezing, or hot waxing, before using hair inhibitor products. Also, the hair removal product or process must remove the hair from its root. The treatment will not work if consumers use hair inhibitor products before removing the unwanted hair from the skin. It is mandatory that prescribed hair inhibitor products be approved by agencies such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the U.S. Generally, the most common areas from where unwanted hair is removed in humans are upper lip, chin, eyebrows, sideburns on face, under arm hair, back hair, chest hair, public hair, and ear hair.

Rise in millennial population, increasing disposable income, and desire for a hair-free and smooth body is increasing the demand for hair inhibitor products among consumers. Lack of time and cost of the temporary or permanent hair removal process encourages consumers to use hair inhibitor products as they have to remove less unwanted body hair and at reduced frequency.

A major restraining factor affecting the global hair inhibitor market is that the effect of hair inhibitor products varies among consumers. Consumers having thicker and darker hair may find hair growth inhibitor products less effective than consumers with thinner and lighter hair. Thus, consumers may get different results from using the same brand of hair inhibitor product.

In terms of product type, the global hair inhibitor market can be segmented into serums, creams, lotions, sprays, and others such as butter, etc. By prescription, the market is divided into over the counter (OTC) hair inhibitor products and prescribed hair inhibitor products. Based on consumer group, the global hair inhibitor market is divided into men and women. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Generally, prescription hair inhibitor products are designed for women consumers.

Geographically, the global hair inhibitor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to be a major market for hair inhibitors during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to the largest market in North America, followed by Canada. Europe is another major hair inhibitor market in the world. The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are major hair inhibitor markets in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant hair inhibitor market, with China the leading market for hair inhibitors in the region, followed by Japan, India, and South Korea. Middle East & Africa is another significant market for hair inhibitors with GCC expected to be a major market in the region, followed by South Africa. Brazil is likely to be a major hair inhibitor market in South America during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global hair inhibitor market include SkinMedica, Inc. (part of Allergan, Inc.), Nisim International, Completely Bare, Luna Smooth, Skin Doctors Cosmeceuticals, Leading Edge Health, Matt Miller, Tree Hut, Tweepi, and Frenesies Shop.

