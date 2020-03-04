Healthcare Assistive Robot Market – Evolution Landscape 2025 | Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, GaitTronics, Kinova Robotics

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Overview

Robots tend to make work easier and give accurate results, thus making work more efficient and to the time it is required to be completed. Due its error-free characteristic, many researches have been conducted across the globe to take the technology further and employ in various sectors. In the healthcare sector, robots have proven to be very useful as they help in overlooking several operations in numerous healthcare centers and hospitals such as monitoring patient’s activities. They achieve this by a controlled set up and design and hence help in enhancing the quality of life of patients admitted in hospitals and healthcare centers.

Healthcare assistive robots are intelligent in nature as they indulge themselves in interactions with patients in a robot and human interaction environment and thus triggering affective, cognitive, and social functioning of the patients. The growth of the global healthcare assistive robot market is expected to be supported by the mounting geriatric population across the globe and the growing demand for services related to geriatric care.

The growth of the global healthcare assistive robot market is anticipated to be further supplemented by favorable and flexible government regulations and rising funding in healthcare automation and robotic research. In order to make healthcare assistive robots more prominent among healthcare centers and hospitals, the leading companies have joined hands with governments and non-government organizations in order to increase education regarding the benefit of these robots.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Synopsis

This report on the global healthcare assistive robot market is an elaborate study of the current scenario and based on all the major factors and trends that are primed to impact the growth rate, it presents estimates of the future scenario of the market. One of the key features of the report is its section on company profiles, wherein several major players operating in the healthcare assistive robot market have been analyzed for their latest products, regional outreach, market share, and revenue.

The global healthcare assistive robot market can be segmented on the basis of product, portability, application, and geography. In terms of product, the market can be divided into surveillance and security, humanoid, socially assistive, and rehabilitation. By portability, the market can be categorized into fixed base and mobile. Application-wise, it can be segmented into stroke, cognitive and motor skills, orthopedics, and sports. Geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regional markets of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rapidly growing geriatric population is the primary driver of this market, as people aged above 65 years generally lack the physical fitness for daily activities and often suffer from diseases that require regular monitoring. According to the National Institute of Aging, 8.5% of the world’s population was aged over 65 years in 2016 and the number is estimated to reach 17.0% by the end of 2050, amounting for nearly 1.6 billion people. Several governments across developed nations have noted the benefits of robots in healthcare and hence are offering incentives, particularly when the assistance is provided to patients with disabilities. This factor, along with growing awareness pertaining to the availability of these robots, is expected to boost the healthcare assistive robot market during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Regional Lucrativeness

The U.S., backed by government support, currently dominates the North America market and is expected to remain the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. Japan is another highly profitable country-wise market, favored by high percentage of geriatric population and adoptability of new technology. Germany leads the Europe market for healthcare assistive robots.

Companies mentioned in the report

The global healthcare assistive robot market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players. The industry is in an incipient stage with numerous startups presenting immense potential for growth. Cyberdyne, Hansen Medical, HONDA Motor, and KUKA Robot Group are some of the prominent names in this industry, using their financial might and popular products to gain a larger share in the market. Some of the other healthcare assistive robot market players are Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, GaitTronics, Kinova Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, and Bionik.