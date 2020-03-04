High Visibility Products Market 2019 Current Scenario and Future Development 2025

High Visibility Products Market: Introduction

The High Visibility Products market revolves around designing, manufacturing and marketing of accessories and apparels that enhance the visibility of workers on site or in situations where they are at a potential risk of being struck by moving vehicles or equipment. High Visibility Products include vests and shirts, jackets, pants, coveralls, gloves and hats and accessories worn by workers that make them visible at night. The design of High Visibility Products is controlled by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards and European regulations and standards listed by the national authorities.

The global High Visibility Products market is moderately fragmented owing to the significant presence of few small and medium key market participants. Research & development activities and investments by market participants for developing innovative materials to improve functioning and to bring the comfort level offered by products closer to the comfort level offered by actual apparels will drive the growth of the market. Product innovation is one of the major success factors in the High Visibility Products market for companies looking to gain penetration in market share. The vendors are developing new designs and knitting technologies to manufacture High Visibility Products. The vendors are also focusing on the development of new materials through product innovation to gain a competitive advantage over competitors.

High Visibility Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for high visibility apparel is set to rise markedly in the coming years. This rise will be as a consequence of a number of factors, such as strict regulations, increasing industrial base in developing countries and growing awareness. The High Visibility Products are also gaining traction among non-apparel items that include backpacks, shoes and equipment applications. The increasing level of awareness among end users has also extended their usage in non-industrial segments. The recent advancements in wearable technology is becoming a key factor driving investments for the development of innovative products, such as washable high visibility garments with light emitting diodes (LEDs). For industrial usage, flame resistance and antistatic properties will be key features responsible for attracting consumers. The comfort factor in High Visibility Products is steadily becoming a key factor driving the success of players operating in the market. These days, most of the end users demand High Visibility Products that are comfortable to wear alongside being compliant with performance standards and provide multiple functions. As a result, the High Visibility Products market is witnessing an increase in the number of products that employ moisture wicking and breathability. These factors will compel manufacturers to emphasize on developing the comfort level and style of High Visibility Products which will include t-shirt styles and jogging pants in the coming years.

High Visibility Products Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the High Visibility Products market can be segmented into:

Vests and shirts

Jackets

Pants

Coveralls

Gloves

Hats

Accessories

Other

On the basis of material, the High Visibility Products market can be segmented into:

Polyester

Modacrylic

FR Cotton

Others

On the basis of application, the High Visibility Products market can be segmented into:

Industrial

Road Construction and Maintenance

Police

Utilities

Airport Personnel

Others

High Visibility Products Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global High Visibility Products market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2015, Western Europe, Japan and North America were expected to witness steady growth in this market. The advancements in textile technology and development of products that are environmentally sustainable are the two factors expected to drive the demand for High Visibility Products in these developed regions. The APEJ and Latin America region is expected to register significant growth due to increasing stringent legislation governing the use of High Visibility Products and rapid industrialization in developing countries. MEA and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

High Visibility Products Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global High Visibility Products market include:

3M Company

Ansell

ASATEX

Bulwark

Honeywell International Inc.

Kermel

Lakeland Industries

Nasco Industries

National Safety Apparel

OccuNomix

True North Gear

