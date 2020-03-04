Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market: 2019 Advanced Technology In- Depth Market Overview will boost considerable development prospects by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Rehabilitation programs help patients to improve, maintain, and restore physical strength and mobility in institutional and home care settings. Rehabilitation products assist a set of home rehabilitation services that primarily include physical, occupational, and speech therapy services to help patients recover from acute or chronic injury and illness.

Chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stroke, and respiratory diseases are major health concerns across the globe. Home health care devices and services offer prominent alternatives for diagnosis, treatment, and management of these diseases.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report provides key insights of the global home rehabilitation products & services market comprising Porter's Five Forces analysis. The competition landscape section comprises competitive matrix, key competitive business strategies, and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.

Based on type, the global home rehabilitation products & services market has been segmented into products & services. In terms of products, the market for home rehabilitation products & services has been divided into positioning devices, body support devices, general aids, wheelchairs, and others. Based on services, the market has been segregated into physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and others. The product segments have been analyzed based on commercially available rehabilitation Productss, application areas, and adoption of each Products and presence of key players in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Geographically, the global home rehabilitation products & services market has been split into five major regions and key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the home rehabilitation products & services market are Stryker Corporation, Prism Medical (subsidiary of Handicare Group AB), Invacare Corporation, DJO Global, Hocoma AG, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., RehabCare, AliMed, Inc., Active Medical & Rehabilitation Services Pvt. Ltd., ergoline GmbH, Performance Health (formerly Patterson Medical), and Medline Industries, Inc.

