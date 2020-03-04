Intelligent Personal Assistant Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2027

The report on Intelligent Personal Assistant Market market is suitably segmented and sub-segmented so that it can shade light on every aspect of market such as type of product, application, and region. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the Intelligent Personal Assistant Market market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.

Virtual Personal Assistants is a software agent, which can perform tasks, services for an individual. Virtual personal assistant uses an autonomous agent and smart machine technology to provide an ambient user experience for the applications.

Further,virtual personal assistant enables application and website user, to interact with the system by giving input in the form of text, voice, and image, as per the input, the respective output is delivered to the user and create an interactive environment between machine and human.

Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Artificial intelligence integrated with strong analytics are assisting the human in various day to day work, such ase-mail management process, generating reminders alarms, priorities & scheduling work, etc. So to facilitate easy management, the demand for smart virtual personal assistants market is expected to spur in recent years.

Pervasive computing (Internet of Things) is emerging these days, which is creating the new opportunity for M2M (machine to machine ) and M2H (machine to human) interaction, thus enabling positive growth opportunities for virtual personal assistants market in the forthcoming period.

Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market: Market Segmentation

Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market can be divided into three segments, on the based Mode of interaction, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the modes of interaction for Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market as:-

The major segments of Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market on the basis of the modes of interaction include:

Text/ Online Chat

Voice

By taking and uploading pictures

Segmentation on the basis of the application for Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market as:-

The major segments of Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market on the basis of the Application include:

E-commerce Website

Apps

Online Portals

Mobile Phones

Translation Devices

Gaming Application

Navigation Tools

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market as:-

The major segments of Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market on the basis of Region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market: Regional Trend

Western Europe and North America region dominated the Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market owing to the wide presence of major smart virtual personal assistants providers, as well as U.S. is considered as most technology emerging nation with high adopter of smart technology.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the smart virtual personal assistants market. Due to growing trend of business automation and increasing number of software agents at the workplace to cultivate automated business process are the key factors responsible for the market growth in the respective region.

Latin America and Eastern Europe are projected to exhibit significant growth rate in the smart virtual personal assistants market, due to increasing penetration towards new technology.

Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market includes Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Oracle Corporation, Artificial Solutions, Creative Virtual Ltd., SK Telecom Co, Ltd., Facebook, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., 24me, and InteliWISE SA.

