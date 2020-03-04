Key Insights and Future Prospects of Compound Coating Market During 2018-2028 ll Barry Callebaut Group, Cargill Incorporated

Manufacturers are continuously looking for cheap and healthy alternatives, which is bringing innovation in the field of the compound confectionary market. Vegetable fats or compound coatings are produced from raw materials, such as palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm kernel oil and other oils. Cocoa butter is widely used as an essential ingredient in compound coating of chocolates. Compound coatings formulated with fat systems other than cocoa butter are called confectionary coatings or compound coatings. Compound coatings/chocolate coatings are a low-cost alternative to cocoa butter and deliver improved texture, taste and extended stability. The global compound coating market will grow due to escalating consumption of chocolates in Eastern Europe and the Asian region.

Globally, consumers are becoming more and more concerned about the food products they are consuming, which is pushing the penetration of healthy oils and fats across the globe. Demand for fats based on partially hydrogenated and fractioned vegetable oils has been rapidly growing in markets, such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China and other developed markets.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Reasons for Covering this Title

Today, consumers are seeking choice and transparency in food products, pushing the penetration of healthy alternatives further. Increasing per capita consumption of chocolates across the Asian region has been one of the prime factors leading to the market growth of compound chocolates over the forecast period. Rising demand for cocoa butter coupled with increasing prices of cocoa butter has been largely contributing to the growing need for cocoa alternatives, such as vegetable-based oils. Compound coatings are mostly used in the chocolate industry for compound coating of molded candies and are widely used because of their attractive price and their ability to harden without tempering. Also, compound coatings are widely used in the ice-cream industry and chocolate industry, where they add extra value to ready-to-eat products. Growing health-conscious consumers have pushed the incorporation of healthy ingredients in the compound coating industry. For example, in 2017, Cargill Incorporated added new coatings and fillings to its compound coating range, focusing mainly on four themes: healthy, sustainable and clean, premium and indulgent. These compound coatings are claimed to be healthier, with reduced sugar and high protein content. Developments likes these will push the market growth of compound coatings in near future. This growth, coupled with improvements in the availability of sustainable and clean label products across the globe, will lead to increasing demand for premium products in both developed and emerging markets, which has further strengthened the global compound coating market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Opportunities for Market Participants

Consumers across the globe are increasingly looking for food products that are clean and healthy, which has been pushing the manufacturers across the globe to incorporate healthy ingredients into their products. The growing trend of use of protein within the confectionary market has been creating immense opportunities for the confectionery product manufacturers, which they can exploit by focusing on delivering high protein bars in the sports industry. All these factors will fuel the growth of market for compound coatings in near future. Furthermore, the growth in the overall confectionary market has been further pushing the incorporation of flavored compound coatings.

Global Compound Coating: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global compound coating market has been segmented as –

Palm Oil

Coconut Oil

Rapeseed oil

Sunflower Oil

Palm kernel Oil

Others

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

Global Compound Coating Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global compound coating market are The Barry Callebaut Group, Cargill Incorporated, AAK AB, Caldic B.V., DDW The Colour House, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Palsgaard, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, INFORUM and Olam Internationa, among others.

Key Developments

On July 2017, The Barry Callebaut Group expanded its protein product portfolio by launching its FortiPro Brand of protein compound coatings. This protein compound coating is available in various flavors, such as milk, and various colours, such as white and dark. This protein is used across several application areas ranging from confectionery to the bakery industry.

In December 2014, The Barry Callebaut Group, one of the major manufacturers of chocolate and cocoa products, expanded its line of colored and flavored compound coatings, thereby delivering compounding solutions for industries, such as bakery, snack bars, ice cream and confectionary. The range also delivers new flavors and textures, such as mint, caramel, butterscotch, strawberry, blueberry and coconut to the global industry.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com