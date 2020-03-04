Laboratory Centrifuge Market to Become Worth to Reach an Opportunity of

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market: Overview

Multiple types of laboratory centrifuge are available to meet the specific requirement of component separation. These are usually classified as the microcentrifuge, medium capacity centrifuge, and large capacity centrifuge. The widening applications of laboratory centrifuges are expected to drive the global market in the coming years. The growing number of diagnostic centers is expected to be the key growth driver for the global market. According to the research report, the global laboratory centrifuge market is expected to be worth US$1,833.29 mn by the end of 2025 as it climbs up from US$1,400.00 mn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global laboratory centrifuge market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Microcentrifuge to Remain Popular as Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Show Steady Uptake

The global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into five broad segments on the basis of capacity, components, temperature, end-user and geography. By capacity, the market is segmented into microcentrifuge, medium capacity centrifuge and large capacity centrifuge. Microcentrifuge segment accounted for leading share and is projected to slightly lose its market share to medium capacity centrifuge by the end of 2025. Hospitals and diagnostic centers are the key shareholders of microcentrifuges.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26744

Medium capacity centrifuge segment is anticipated to record highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to multiple applications of these equipments in the life science industry and its ability to accommodate different types, sizes and volume of centrifuge tubes. Large capacity centrifuges are widely used by the biopharmaceutical companies for batch production, sample preparation, cell harvesting and microfiltration of aqueous solutions. Also large capacity centrifuges are being frequently used by the blood banks for blood component separation.

The global laboratory centrifuge market by component is segmented into instruments and rotors. Instruments segment dominated the market and is projected to lose its market share to rotors segment. The rotors are further sub-segmented into fixed angle rotors, swing out rotors and fixed angle rotors. The swing out rotors segment is projected to record highest growth rate during the forecast period and is anticipated to marginally gain its market share by the end of 2025. By temperature, market is segmented into refrigerated centrifuge and non-refrigerated centrifuge. The end-user for laboratory centrifuge includes the hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, blood banks and academic and research institutes.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26744

Investments in Healthcare Segment of Asia Pacific to Boost Regional Market

Geographically, the global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for leading share of global laboratory centrifuge market in 2016. The large base of biopharmaceutical industry and diagnostics laboratories in these regions led to leading share of these regions. Moreover rapid expansion and increasing number of diagnostics labs in these regions would propel the demand for laboratory centrifuge during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at exponential growth rate owing rapidly improving healthcare facilities in the countries like India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. Japan dominated the Asia Pacific laboratory centrifuge market whereas China is anticipated to record exponential growth rate during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are projected to maintain steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the laboratory centrifuge market include Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf Group, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG, QIAGEN N.V., Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. (Subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, KUBOTA Corporation, and Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.( Subsidiary of GTCR firm).

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/