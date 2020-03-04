Laryngeal Mirrors Market Growth And Status Explored In A New Research Report 2018 – 2026

Larynx or vocal box is placed at the top of the trachea which helps in breathing, developing sound, and protecting windpipe during swallowing foods. Laryngeal mirrors are instruments, which help ENT physicians to check if there is any abnormality in the larynx. For example, physicians can investigate the larynx if there is any foreign particle trapped or use laryngeal mirrors during minor operation. Mirror indirect laryngoscopy is one of the oldest laryngeal methods still practiced today. The procedure involves grasping/holding the tongue by a gauze and moving the laryngeal mirror forward to the larynx. The head mirror helps physicians to investigate the anatomy of larynx or voice box. The procedure is quick, cost-effective, and does not need additional equipment.

The body of laryngeal mirror is made of stainless steel. At the end of the thin and tall ENT instrument is a mirror which helps in viewing the anatomy of larynx. Generally, laryngeal mirrors are available in diameters of 8 mm, 10 mm, 12 mm, 14 mm, 16 mm, 18 mm, 20 mm, 22 mm, 24 mm, 26 mm, and 30 mm.

The global laryngeal mirrors market is primarily driven by increase in cases laryngeal disorders such as laryngitis and vocal cord paralysis, high rate of diagnosis of laryngeal abnormalities, and improving health care infrastructure. Stringent regulatory landscape, strict intellectual property laws, and product recalls are likely to restrain the global laryngeal mirrors market during the forecast period. Mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments by key players, and technological advancements are expected drive the global laryngeal mirrors market from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of type, the global laryngeal mirrors market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable. Based on application, the global market can be categorized into laryngeal tumor, laryngitis, contact ulcer, and others. In terms of end-user, the global laryngeal mirrors market can be classified into hospitals, ENT clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global laryngeal mirrors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Incidence of laryngitis in the U.S. was nearly 8 per 100,000 population per year, while it was around 9 per 100,000 population per year in Canada in 2017. Incidence of laryngitis is variable across Europe. Around 6 to 7 per 100,000 cases of laryngitis were reported in Western Europe per year, while 10 to 11 per 100,000 cases of laryngitis were registered in Eastern Europe in 2017. North America and Europe held significant share of the global laryngeal mirrors market in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

This is attributed to high number of laryngeal abnormalities, high rate of diagnosis of laryngeal diseases, presence of key market players, and wide availability of laryngeal mirrors in these regions. The laryngeal mirrors market in Asia Pacific is set to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in number of laryngitis cases, thyroid surgery, developing health care infrastructure, participation of domestic players, and availability of cheap laryngeal mirrors. Low diagnosis of laryngeal diseases and inadequate health care infrastructure are likely to restrain the laryngeal mirrors market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa market during the forecast period.

Key players in the global laryngeal mirrors market are Black Smith Surgical, DTR Medical Ltd., Prodont-Holliger, Surtex Instruments Ltd., Entrhal Medical, Zumax Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corp., and AliMed, among others.

