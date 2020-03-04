Liraglutide Market Research By Recent Trends, Development And Growth Forecast By Regions And Applications To 2025

Liraglutide Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Product Specifications, Industry Chain Structure, Manufacturing Processes and Cost Structures. This Liraglutide industry report also offers an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers [HEC Pharm, Bachem, Bharat Pharmaceuticals, Kingpep Biotechnology, Shenzhen JYMed Technology, Wuxi Asiapeptide, AmbioPharm] which providing information such as Company Profiles, Trade, Sales Volume, Industry Share by Type, Product Revenue, Specifications and Contact Information. Liraglutide market masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Liraglutide Share via Region etc.

Liraglutide (NN2211) is a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, binding to the same receptors as does the endogenous metabolic hormone GLP-1 that stimulates insulin secretion. Marketed under the brand name Victoza, it is an injectable drug developed by Novo Nordisk for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In 2015, Novo Nordisk began marketing it in the U.S. under the brand name Saxenda as a treatment for obesity in adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

The total amount of Patents about Liraglutide are 1871, among those Patents, 44%is about application, 26%is about Combination therapy, and 12%is about Preparation method.

In these patents, accounting for Europe is the largest, followed by North America, and finally Asia.

The application of Liraglutide

Liraglutide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus

Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in triple therapy regimens (in combination with metformin and a sulphonylurea, or metformin and a thiazolidinedione) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if used as described for exenatide in ‘Type 2 diabetes: the management of type 2 diabetes’

Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in dual therapy regimens (in combination with metformin or a sulphonylurea) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if the person is intolerant of either metformin or a sulphonylurea, or treatment with metformin or a sulphonylurea is contraindicated, and the person is intolerant of thiazolidinediones and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, or treatment with thiazolidinediones and DPP-4 inhibitors is contraindicated.

Liraglutide 1.8 mg daily is not recommended for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.

The Committee concluded that the evidence provided was not robust enough to allow it to recommend liraglutide as a cost-effective alternative to either thiazolidinediones or DPP-4 inhibitors as a triple therapy regimen, however it believes liraglutide is a cost-effective treatment option relative to exenatide.

Taking into account the lack of clinical trial evidence showing a significant benefit from increasing the liraglutide dose from 1.2 mg to 1.8 mg, the widely varying ICERs and the uncertainty in the economic analysis, the Committee was unable to recommend liraglutide 1.8 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The Committee concluded that people with type 2 diabetes currently receiving liraglutide who do not meet the criteria specified in section 1.1 or 1.3, or who are receiving liraglutide 1.8 mg, should have the option to continue their current treatment until they and their clinicians consider it appropriate to stop.

