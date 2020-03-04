Marine Propulsion Market to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2018 to 2026

Marine propulsion is a mechanism or system used to generate thrust to move a ship or boat across water. The setup of a propulsion system depends on the vessel size, transport system, and type of operation. Diesel marine propulsion system is a common type of marine propulsion system. The segment constitutes more than 46% share of the global marine propulsion market. Diesel marine propulsion systems are used in almost all types of vessels such as mall boats, ferries, defense vessels, and recreational vessels. In full electric marine propulsion systems, the engine is directly connected to the generator. Full electric marine propulsion enhances the overall efficiency of the vessel and also reduces the carbon footprint. Full electric marine propulsion system consists of a series of motors and generators. Electric power is transmitted from the engine to the propeller shaft through the motor controller and electric motor.

Implementation of stringent regulations related to minimization of harmful carbon emissions has propelled the demand for advanced propulsion systems. Increase in seaborne trade has resulted in spillage of marine fuel in the marine ecosystem. Therefore, governments of several countries are funding and supporting development and adoption of the latest technology in marine propulsion systems.Several firms are actively developing fuel-efficient marine propulsion systems. Rise in demand for small- and mid-size vessels with fuel-efficient propulsion systems used in inland waterways is expected to drive the global marine propulsion market during the forecast period. Developed as well as developing countries are investing significantly in the defense sector. Demand for marine propulsion systems in Asia Pacific is gaining momentum due to the rise in seaborne trade and increase in the manufacture of new vessels as well as upgrade of existing vessels.

This report analyzes and forecasts the marine propulsion market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global marine propulsion market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for marine propulsion during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the marine propulsion market at the global and regional level.The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global marine propulsion market.

Porter’s Five Forces model for the marine propulsion market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.