Mine Clearance System Market- Key Players are Armtrac Limited, CEFA, Digger DTR – Demining Technologies, DOK-ING d.o.o., Hydrema Holdings ApS

Mine Clearance System Market – Overview

Mine clearance is the procedure to remove land mines from the route or particular area. This process is also called as demining, that is widely used by military and defense sectors to clear the route of man field. There are mine clearance organizations that are engaged in the elimination of landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) for humanitarian, military, or commercial causes. Various methods are used for the mine clearance and for detecting land mines, these methods include electromagnetic methods, acoustic methods and others. Detection and removal of landmines is a dangerous activity, however personal protective equipment does not protect against all types of landmine. Mine removal methods differ depending on circumstances in each region, including the soil type, how the mines have been laid, the types of mines, and the presence of other unexploded ordnance. It is also common for minefields to be overgrown with grass or brush, which impedes the removal of anti-personnel mines. In contrast, while minefields in places like the Middle East or North Africa commonly have little vegetation that needs to be cleared first, they often contain large numbers of anti-tank mines and unexploded ordnance. Mines can be broadly divided into anti-tank mines (containing 6 to 10 kg of explosive) designed to damage tanks, and anti-personnel mines (containing 50 to 250 g of explosive) designed to injure human beings. Some minefields also contain unexploded ordnance. The demining machine are manufactured and operated in such a way that they explode with great effect of fundamental explosives with minimal damage to the actual equipment.

Mine Clearance System Market – Drivers and Restraints

Some of the major factors driving the mine clearance system market are high number of casualties in manual demining and disarming the explosive remnants of war (ERW) over the past years. The factors hampering the mine clearance system market are high initial cost of mine clearance system, expensive maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals for the operations. The opportunities for the mine clearance systems is in the heavy constructions being held by the private business firms and the government such as roadways, irrigation and public works departments.

The global mine clearance system market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the mine clearance system market is segmented into manual and remote controlled. The automatic mine clearance systems are expected to grow with the highest growth rate. On the basis of end-user, the global mine clearance system market is segmented into residential, commercial and field area. For instance, Pearson Engineering’s Mine Clearance capability includes a range of manned and unmanned platforms for the clearance of explosive threats. Interchangeable front end attachments provide tools for counter-IED tasks, explosive ordnance disposal, obstacle reduction and de-mining.

Get Sample PDF with Insight Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66590

Mine Clearance System Market – Segmentation

In the region wise study, the global mine clearance system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the US and Canada captured significant market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2016. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. North America represents huge potential for the mine clearance system with the rising energy utility programs in the country. The Europe and Middle East are expected to be the second largest market. Europe region is also expected to be the fast growing segment owing to the presence of largest mine regions present in Italy, France and Spain.

Mine Clearance System Market – Key Players

The global mine clearance system market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing mine clearance system to the private and government organizations. Some of the key players engaged in mine clearance system market include various manufacturers such as Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd, Armtrac Limited, CEFA, Digger DTR – Demining Technologies, DOK-ING d.o.o., Hydrema Holdings ApS, MineWolf Systems AG, Rheinmetall AG, Scanjack AB, Way Industries a.s, and others.