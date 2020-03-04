MOCVD in Power Electronics Market: Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis up to 2025

MOCVD in Power Electronics Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the MOCVD in Power Electronics industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, MOCVD in Power Electronics market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

MOCVD or metal-organic chemical vapor deposition is a technique used by semiconductor manufacturers depositing very thin layer of compound semiconductor material onto a semiconductor wafer.

It is mainly used in the manufacturing process of III-V compound semiconductors, especially for those that use gallium nitride (GaN). These semiconductors are the most essential base material for manufacturing LEDs, lasers, power electronics, and photovoltaic cells.

The key players covered in this study

Aixtron

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp

Veeco Instruments

Alliance MOCVD

CVD Equipment Corporation

HC SemiTek

JUSUNG ENGINEERING

Xycarb Ceramics

Agnitron Technology



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

III-V semiconductors

II-VI semiconductors

IV Semiconductors

IV-V-VI Semiconductors

Market segment by Application, split into

Optoelectronics

Power electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

