Multi-sensory Packaging Market Future Insights Growth To 2024: DS Smith, First Flavor, Inc., ScentSational Technologies, KARL KNAUER KG

Multisensory packaging is a type of packaging for commodities that are sensitive to temperature, sight, smell and touch. Multisensory packaging also provides more visual enhancement to the products with innovative labeling that changes color with touch or temperature variations, which attracts the consumers towards the product. Furthermore, manufacturers are adopting new ideas and technologies for differentiating their products in the market. Hence, manufacturers are opting multisensory packaging which plays a major role in marketing and attracting consumers towards their product.

Global Multisensory Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growth of global multisensory packaging market is driven by the demand for innovative packaging technologies from various end-user industries to make their products more appealing to consumers. Multisensory packaging is mostly adopted by the food & beverage industry, where multisensory packaging is used as a marketing tool by the manufacturers to make their product more appealing to consumers. Furthermore, the demand for FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) and the changing eating habits of the consumers towards packed snacks and confectioneries are further boosting the demand for the multisensory packaging market among the manufacturers globally.

On the plus side, macroeconomic factors such as rise in disposable income of middle-class population leading to increased spending on FMCG products can be attributed to the growth of multisensory packaging market globally. Trends prominent in the multi-sensory packaging is the innovations, for instance, DS Smith, a leading European company in packaging has developed talking paper for packaging which reciprocates once it’s touched and a recorded information can be heard. However, complexities associated with different types of multisensory packaging might hamper the growth of the global multisensory packaging market.

Based on the geographies, global multisensory packaging market is segmented into five key regions — North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions mentioned above, North America accounts for significant share for multisensory packaging market, owing to the demand for packaging technologies that garner consumer attentions among the manufacturers across the country.

Furthermore, North America packaging industry’s position in the global packaging market is bolstering growth for multisensory packaging in the region. Europe market for multi-sensory packaging is followed by the North America market, which is followed by Asia-pacific and Middle-East & Africa market for multi-sensory packaging. Latin America market for multi-sensory packaging is anticipated to register a sluggish growth over the forecast period. Overall, the global multi-sensory packaging market is projected to register a healthy growth rate by the end of forecast period.