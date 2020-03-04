Needle Based Biopsy Guns Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Factors Contributing To Growth And Forecast 2018 – 2026

Biopsy involves removal of cells or tissues from tumors located in various parts of the body and the devices used for this process are called biopsy devices. Biopsies are usually performed to identify and diagnose if the tumor is cancerous before designing a suitable treatment plan for the patient. These procedures are performed in two ways: needle-based minimally invasive procedures and open surgical procedures. Needle-based biopsy guns are handheld devices, which include a motor assembly attached to a biopsy needle, used to collect tissue samples from a patient’s body to detect malignancies. These devices may be automatic, semiautomatic, or manual, with a spring-loaded mechanism for a minimally invasive insertion through the skin to obtain samples for further laboratory testing.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/needle-based-biopsy-guns-market.html

Physicians prefer conducting a minimally invasive needle-based procedure first, to obtain a sample of the timer to determine if it is malignant and needs to be surgically removed. The procedure is performed using image-guidance modalities such as X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound imaging. Biopsy devices use of three main types of needle-based technologies such as vacuum-assisted, core needle, and fine needle aspiration to draw samples.

The global needle based biopsy guns market is subject to rapid innovation and technological advancements, leading to constant product development ensuring better patient comfort and lesser trauma during and after surgery. Competitive pricing of products and reimbursement for biopsy procedures lead to higher adoption of biopsy devices, thereby driving the market. Expansion of the global needle based biopsy guns market is directly proportional to the incidence of cancer cases globally. According to the World Health Organization, in 2030, deaths caused due to cancer are expected to reach 13 billion worldwide. A rapid growth in incidence of cancer across the globe are anticipated to increase the number of patients undergoing biopsies. This, in turn, increases the adoption of needle based biopsy guns thereby, driving the market. Moreover, rapidly aging population are expected to further propel the global needle based biopsy guns market. Researchers consider cancer to be an age-related disease. Research reports suggest that patients over the age of 50 are more susceptible to cancer of the cervical, breast, and prostate. This is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46440

The global needle based biopsy guns market can be segmented based on application, product type, and geography. In terms of application, the global needle based biopsy guns market is divided into vacuum-assisted biopsy devices (VAB), core needle biopsy devices (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy devices (FNAB). Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices allows removal of larger tissue samples from the skin or breast without the need of an open surgical procedure. Based on product type, the needle based biopsy guns can be classified into disposable and reusable guns.

The global needle based biopsy guns market can been categorized into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global needle based biopsy guns market, followed by Europe. Expansion of the market in these region can be attributed to growing incidence of cancer, particularly in developed nations. The U.S. has a large number of cancer patients globally. Asia Pacific market constitutes Japan, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and other Asian countries The global needle based biopsy guns market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace due to rise in awareness about biopsy procedures and increase in ageing population.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46440

Key players in the global needle based biopsy guns market include, Cardinal Health Inc., CareFusion Corporation, and Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com