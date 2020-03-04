Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices Market is Anticipated to Reach Nearly US$13 bn by 2023

The global market for needle-free drug delivery devices has been registering a remarkable rise over the last few years, thanks to the growing demand for painless delivery of medications across the world. Analysts estimate this market to remain expanding steadily at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2015 to 2023 and increase its opportunity from US$5.4 bn in 2014 to US$13 bn by the end of 2023.

The rising need for preventive measures for needle-stick injuries is projected to stimulate the adoption of these devices significantly in the coming years. Apart from this, the growing incidence of dengue, hepatitis, and various chronic diseases, in which regular administration of medicines is required, is also expected to fuel the demand for these devices substantially over the next few years.

North America to Maintain Dominance but with Diminished Market Share

North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are the main regional markets for needle-free drug delivery devices across the world. North America and Europe dominated the overall market in 2014. While the market in North America was driven by a large pool of participants, the huge base of the geriatric population, demanding convenient and painless drug delivery led the Europe market for needle-free drug delivery devices.

Analysts predict North America to retain its dominance in the near future albeit with a diminished market share. Asia Pacific, on the flip side, is projected to emerge as the fastest rising regional market for needle-free drug delivery devices in the coming years.

The growing prevalence of chronic cardiovascular and neurological diseases, the infrastructural development in the medical and healthcare industry, and the increasing focus of leading players in this region due to unmet medical need are expected to boost the adoption of these devices in Asia Pacific considerably in the near future. These devices are also anticipated to experience a healthy rise in their demand in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa on account of the betterment of the healthcare scenario in these regions over the next few years.

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Find Highest Demand in Insulin Delivery

Needle-free drug delivery devices are mostly applied in insulin delivery, vaccine delivery, pediatric injections, and pain management. In 2014, the demand for these devices was the highest from the insulin delivery segment, which is likely to remain the same over the next few years. Other segments are also projected to register a steady rise in the demand for these devices in the nearing future.

The competitive landscape in the worldwide needle-free drug devices market demonstrate a consolidated structure. Leading players are increasingly entering into mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their reach in this market. They are also focusing aggressively on the introduction of innovative as well as advanced devices in this market to strengthen their position. Some of the leading manufacturers of these devices across the world are Injex Pharma AG, Antares Pharma Inc., Zogenix Inc., Pharmajet Inc., Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd., and 3M.