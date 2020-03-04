Neonatal Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheter (PICCs) Market To See Strong Growth Including Key Players Forecast 2018 – 2026

Peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) are commonly known as percutaneous indwelling central catheters or PICC line. PICC lines are often used in antibiotic therapy, chemotherapy, or total parenteral nutrition or for administration of drugs that should not be given peripherally. PICC line is inserted in the body percutaneously at peripheral site and extended up to superior vena cava. It is an alternative to central venous catheter, which is inserted through major veins such as jugular or femoral. Generally, PICC line is appropriate for patients who have undergone more than two weeks of treatment. These catheters are well-sustained by neonates, with dwell time of two to three weeks. However, dwell time varies case to case. There could be risk of complications such as phlebitis, bleeding, catheter occlusion due to holding of PICC for more than a month. Strict infection control procedures should be followed before insertion of PICC line to reduce the risk of infection.

Several global manufacturers plan to introduce innovative and technologically advanced products in the market and these innovations have presented numerous opportunities for the growth of the neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market, offering easy use of vascular access devices associated with increasing patient safety. Vygon S. A. provides a range of improvised polyurethane PICC catheters such as Premicath injectable catheters, Nutriline, and Premistar. Pregnancy complications such as multiple births are associated with an increased risk of preterm delivery, low birth weight, and other associated high-risk morbidities. This increases demand for NICU services. Newborn infections and birth asphyxia account for over 80% of all global neonatal deaths. This has created a need for early diagnosis and appropriate treatment in hospitals, which in turn has increased NICU admissions. These factors contribute to the growth of the global neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market. Safer and advanced catheter insertion systems, and availability of trained technicians due to rise in adoption of PICC line are expected to fuel the growth of the global market. The cost of vascular access device and its maintenance forms a crucial economic factor in the long-term management of complications. Neonatal intensive care is extremely expensive causing financial burden both on the family and the health care system.

The global neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market can be segmented based on type of PICC, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into powered and conventional PICCs. The powered PICCs made up of polyurethane expected to grow due to comparatively high efficiency and easy insertion and removal while surgeries. Based on end-user, the global neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to be driven by high demand for vascular access devices in hospitals across the globe.

The global neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market can be segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for significant share of the global neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market due to developed health care infrastructure, rise in number of premature births, and high adoption of PICC lines for vascular access. Europe was the second largest market for neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheters in 2017. India, China, and Japan are the major markets for neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheters in Asia Pacific.

The global neonatal peripherally inserted central venous catheter market is highly consolidated, with small number of companies accounting for more than 60% share. Major players in the global market include C. R. Bard, Inc., Argon Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Medical Components, Inc., Vygon S.A., Cook Medical Inc., and AngioDynamics, Inc.

