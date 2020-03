Next-Generation Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Demand and Production Overview 2018 to 2026

Global Next-Generation Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Overview

Profiling of T-and B-cell receptor repertoires in an individual has led to a vast repository of information on acquired immunity against various microorganisms. Next-generation immune repertoire sequencing has allowed researchers to make sophisticated immuno-bioinformatic analyses. It has generated vast interest among the research community and biopharmaceutical industries in the clinical development of antibody engineering, vaccine design, and cellular immunotherapy. Rising applications of nutritional and intestinal immunology drives the rapid evolution of the next-generation immune repertoire sequencing. The innovative technology has provided unprecedented insight into host–microbiome immune homeostasis, and along with single-cell transcriptomics holds great potential in the life sciences industries world over.

The report offers critical assessment of the current growth outlook of the next-generation immune repertoire sequencing market and gives insights into potential frontiers. Recent technological advances in next-generation sequencing give an idea of emerging investment avenues and changing competitive dynamics of key regional markets.

Global Next-Generation Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising need for expanding understanding of key processes in systems immunology is a key factor driving the demand for next-generation immune repertoire sequencing. The rising application of TCR repertoire sequencing in clinical settings is one of the key aspects in improving immune repertoire sequencing. Over the past several years, this has generated a groundswell of interest in this high-throughput sequencing in realms of nutritional and intestinal immunology. Its potential application in gaining insight into lymphocyte diversity has gained some traction, catalyzing the market’s growth. For example, next-generation immune repertoire sequencing holds enormous potential in detecting minimal residual disease in lymphoid malignancies post treatment. This helps in evaluating the effectiveness of vaccination in the treatment. Furthermore, the growing role of next-generation immune repertoire sequencing for personalized immune modulation is a key trend boosting the next-generation immune repertoire sequencing market.

Rising need for better anti-cancer treatment will galvanize research into immune therapy and vaccine development with the help of next-generation immune repertoire sequencing. New avenues in intestinal immunology will pave way to new, exciting avenues in the market.

Global Next-Generation Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to make great progress and are likely to contribute substantial shares of revenue to the global next-generation immune repertoire sequencing market. The North America market is fueled by growing traction that immunotherapy has gained in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Developments in Europe are expected to be driven by sizeable funding in biomedical research and rising research in genomic and autoimmune disease.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The presence of several prominent players in developed regions has raised the intensity of competition in recent years. They are investing substantial funds on research and development of immuno-bioinformatic analyses using next-generation immune repertoire sequencing. Some of the key players operating in the next-generation immune repertoire sequencing market are Adaptive Biotechnologies, Atreca, Inc., CD Genomics, Pacific Biosciences, Juno Therapeutics, Roche Holding AG, ArcherDX, Inc., and Illumina Inc.

