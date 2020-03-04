Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market: Snapshot

Next-generation non-volatile memory technologies continue to get wide attention among electronics manufacturer. In recent years, their applications have gained traction across a number of data centers and client computers. The push for non-volatile memory technologies stems from the need for scalability, rapid read-and-write performance, and simple structure. Furthermore, next-generation non-volatile memories allow for an easy incorporation with the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor process. Recent advancements in spin logic devices and cache memory have spurred capital investments of manufacturing companies in a number of developing and developed nations. Several advantages of using non-volatile memory technologies for the main memory of computing system lead to significant reduction of power usage. Their application also makes systems adopt to new power saving modes, provide rapid recovery of the data after the system is resumed after a power off. In addition, they are increasingly found instrumental in providing stable computer architectures that can retain their state even when the power is off. In addition, they can fill the density gap between the memory and storage.

The burgeoning data-centric applications in various enterprises world over, the growing prominence of mobile devices, and the growing popularity of Internet-of-things (IoT) are expected to provide an impetus to the evolution of the next-generation non-volatile memory market. High-performance and cost-effective emerging next-generation non-volatile memory technologies help to simplify memory hierarchy, incorporate non-volatility in logic circuits, and make way for novel applications such as in neuromorphic computing and hardware security. This also renders computing systems more secure, improve their performance, and make the memory easily scalable. Some innovative use of Next-generation non-volatile memory technologies are in making 3D stackable memory architecture

Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market: Overview

In this digital day and age, everything and anything is stored in the small memory chip of a given electronic device. From handheld devices to supercomputers, all common computing platforms use storage systems to store data temporarily or permanently. However, if the primary storage crashes or goes through a temporary breakdown, it is next to impossible to retrieve data. Here, non-volatile memory comes into play. Non-volatile memory is generally used for long-term persistent storage. Increased usage of smart devices including smartphones and tablets is fuelling the demand for next generation non-volatile memory. Hard disk, flash memory, and magnetic tape are the most common examples of non-volatile memory.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM), Resistive RAM (RRAM), Phase-Change memory (PCM), Magneto-resistive RAM (MRAM), flash and spin-transfer torque RAM (STT-RAM). Based on application, the market can be segmented into energy and power distribution, industrial, automotive and transportation, healthcare, military and aerospace, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and enterprise storage.

In the report, TMR Research offers a detailed breakdown of drivers and restrictions in the global next generation non-volatile memory market. It also provides insight into the various segments and regions of the market.

Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global next generation non-volatile memory market is growing due to innumerable factors, which include rise in the demand for mass storage and universal storage devices and escalating demand for fast, high scalable, and economical memory solutions. In addition, as traditional memory technologies are on a downswing, this is projected to be a key factor driving the development of new technologies, which are expected to provide efficient and faster storage methods. Increasing demand for next generation non-volatile memory in various industrial applications and as replacements for flash memory is likely to subsequently provide new opportunities for market growth in the given period. High demand for wearable and flexible electronics may also offer new avenues for industry growth. However, high designing cost is expected to limit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The MRAM product segment is a key contributor to the market, and is expected to account for a large market share over the forecast period. Enterprise storage is projected to hold a significant share in the market in the years to come due to increase in the adaptation of STT-MRAM and PCM memory. In terms of application, consumer electronics is expected to hold a key position in the market. The prominent vendors in the telecommunication industry will be extensively using next generation non-volatile memory to provide their customers an enhanced experience, thus fuelling the market growth.

Global Next Generation-Non Volatile Memory Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global next generation non-volatile memory market can be classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Due to the presence of key market players operating in developing economies such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a large share in the forecast period. Furthermore, due to rising demand for smart devices such as tablets and smartphones, the market in this region will grow exponentially in the years to come.

Global Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Market: Key Players

The report profiles prominent players in the global next generation non-volatile memory market based on various attributes such as financial overview, business strategies, company overview, and recent developments. Some of the key players are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Adesto Technologies, Everspin Technologies, Intel Corporation, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corp, Micron Technology, and Toshiba Corporation.