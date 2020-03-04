No SQL Database Market Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Size, Share, Forecast To 2028

“The Latest Research Report No SQL Database Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

No SQL database is also known as non relational, non SQL, not only SQL database. No SQL database is used to implement big data and real time web applications. No SQL database provides users facility of storage and retrieval of data from the database used mainly for storage, access, and retrieval of unstructured data. This database system is used for many purposes in businesses of all sizes. Enterprises prefer no SQL databases due to an availability of elastic scaling option for them which helps to manage larger database dynamically according to company requirements and data availability. The other benefits of using No SQL database include simpler designs, scalability, and higher availability with precision control. No SQL database provides facilities for ad hoc query and analysis. Enterprises are preferring No SQL database over traditional RDBMS because No SQL databases often trade on ACID (atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable) transactions for improved performance. The cost for handling exponentially rising data traffic and transaction volume is reduced because cheap commodity servers are used for implementing No SQL database.

Global No SQL Database Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor in driving the market for No SQL database is enablement for managing big data easily because of this feature the rate for adaptation of No SQL database is rising substantially. The demand for No SQL database is expected to grow significantly in forecasted period because of the growing e-commerce industries, businesses also the sectors such as retail, gaming, IT and others. Enterprises are focusing on social media for improvising their customer relationships this factor is also expected to fuel the market of No SQL database. Owing to rapid industrialization and rise in day by day data traffic is going to drive the market for No SQL database globally. Moreover, the lack of awareness regarding benefits of No SQL database over relational database approaches is going to restraine growth of No SQL database market.

Global No SQL Database Market: Segmentation

By types of No SQL database

Object database

Tabular

Tuple store

Hosted

Document store

Key-value store

Graph

Multi-model database

Multivalue database

By Application

Data storage

e-Commerce

Web applications

Social networking

Mobile applications

Data analytics

By data model

Column

Document

Key value

Graph

Multi-model

Based on the basis of geography:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa

North America (U.S., Canada)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Global No SQL Database Market: Region wise outlook

The global No SQL Database market is divided into seven regions, namely Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Among these regions, North America is going to account for a large share of the market and lead the global market owing to the increasing usage of IT and the growing internet access across North America followed by Latin America. APEJ, Japan, MEA is expected to grow with highest CAGR due to rising in demand of data management solution in all verticals.

Global No SQL Database Market: Industry Key Players

No SQL database providing leading market players of the industry are:

Oracle

DynamoDB

MapR Technologies, Inc.

ObjectLabs Corporation

The Apache Software Foundation

Skyll

Basho Technologies

MarkLogic

Aerospike

InfiniteGraph

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

